ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

MAHUBE-OTWA Asking Residents to Help Count Homeless in Lakes Area

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – MAHUBE-OTWA is encouraging Lakes Area residents within its 5 county service area to participate in an Annual Point in Time Homeless Count. The nonprofit is asking residents...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Annual Count to Address Homelessness

On January 24, 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. the following day, the City of Rockford Health & Human Services staff, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, Park District Police, Rockford Police Department, and Rockford Fire Department, will participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Annual Point in Time (PIT) Count of the Homeless. The PIT will cover both sheltered and unsheltered homeless within Boone, Winnebago, and DeKalb Counties. Volunteers will visit drop in centers, emergency rooms, parks, abandoned buildings and other locations where homeless citizens frequent to complete a survey and collect important data to determine the estimated number of people currently experiencing literal homelessness. Along with collecting data, agency volunteers will also work to engage the homeless and begin the process of working with them toward permanent housing options.
ROCKFORD, IL
WILX-TV

Volunteers needed to count homeless in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers are needed to help count homeless people in Jackson County. The count is conducted annually by counties across the nation in order to receive funding from the federal government. This counting effort will start at 6 a.m. Jan. 26 at 1208 Greenwood Ave in Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oregonian

Opinion: A plan to accelerate help for homelessness

Jayapal is the Multnomah County commissioner for District 2. Liu is chair of the Portland Business Alliance Government Relations Executive Committee and the CFO of Fubonn Shopping Center. Tuck is executive director of Portland Homeless Family Solutions. They are all members of the HereTogether coalition of homeless services nonprofits, elected officials, businesses and other agencies.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#Fish#Detroit#Mahube Otwa#Detroit Lakes#Kdlm#Crisis Prevention Program#Time#Mahube Org
missiontimescourier.com

Helping the homeless in Navajo neighborhoods

Homelessness is a problem throughout San Diego, but its severity and visibility varies from neighborhood to neighborhood. In Downtown or certain beach communities, unsheltered people are easily found on streets or in large encampments. For a variety of reasons, bedroom communities like the Navajo neighborhoods don’t experience the large numbers of homeless camps – but the issue still exists.
SAN DIEGO, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

Ahead of annual nationwide homelessness count, cities are turning to an app for help

As governments prepare for the annual count of people experiencing homelessness, an app is giving cities easier access to data on their unhoused populations. Kansas City, Missouri, and Houston are among the cities using apps from Massachusetts-based Simtech Solutions designed to better survey people experiencing homelessness and connect volunteers to aid services. The company’s Counting Us app, which helps volunteers input demographic and location information to the Point in Time (PIT) count, will be used in at least 50 regions, Simtech founder and President Matt Simmons said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Homeless
pasadenanow.com

City Postpones Homeless Count, Cites Coronavirus Surge

Pasadena announced Thursday that the city’s Department of Housing has requested an exception from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to postpone Pasadena’s annual Homeless Count until late February. The homeless count normally collects data from people experiencing homelessness in unsheltered and sheltered...
PASADENA, CA
Chicago Public Radio

Annual homeless count aims to bring resources to Chicago area’s unhoused

People experiencing homelessness face many challenges when temperatures drop quickly like they have this week. Reset hears from two advocacy groups on an upcoming homeless count and what resources they have in frigid weather. GUESTS: Doug Schenkelberg, Executive Director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. Carolyn Back, Outreach Coordinator...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Omicron Surge Delays Homeless Count In Sacramento County

The surge in the Omicron variant is forcing California counties to put off their annual count of people experiencing homelessness, including in Sacramento County. Sacramento Steps Forward (SFF), the organization that conducts the count, originally planned for dates Jan. 26 - Jan 27, but now say the count will now be held February 23rd - 24th. Other counties across California like Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda and Los Angeles have also requested to reschedule. “Out of concern for the safety of our unhoused residents, volunteers and staff, moving the PIT count to Feb. 23-24 is a prudent approach,” Lisa Bates, chief executive officer for SSF, said in a press release. “Getting a full and accurate count is absolutely critical to us in determining effective responses as well as the level of future state and federal resources needed.” Following the trend of the surges, the data will most likely be released by this coming summer.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count postponed

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Friday that its annual homeless count will be postponed one month due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, now taking place Feb. 22-24. The effort, known as the point-in-time count or Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, is essential to understanding how large the region’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sdhda.org

Statewide Homeless Count to be Conducted

PIERRE – — On Jan. 25, 2022, South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC), an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), will conduct its annual statewide Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count. The Point-In-Time homeless count is an important source of annual data, providing characteristics of people...
HOMELESS
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless count set to resume in late January

COVID-19 created a one-year pause in the federally-required survey of homeless people.The official count of homeless people in the Portland region is set to resume in late January. Clackamas County will also participate in the federally-required count, which was delayed in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. The 2021 count is set for the week of Jan. 26, according to the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services. Portland State University's Regional Research Institute is leading and coordinating the count under contract with the joint office, just like it did in 2019. The joint office data team will produce a report based on the street and shelter count this summer. One difference this year is that Clackamas County has been participating in the planning with PSU, which is coordinating with contracted or funded outreach organizations. More information and volunteer opportunities can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
beverlypress.com

LAHSA schedules homeless count

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced that the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will be held from Jan. 25-27. Last year, the count’s main component – the unsheltered street count – could not be conducted because the thousands of volunteers needed could not be gathered safely. This year, LAHSA is taking measures to ensure volunteers can count safely with minimal contact.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy