MAHUBE-OTWA Asking Residents to Help Count Homeless in Lakes Area

On January 24, 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. the following day, the City of Rockford Health & Human Services staff, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, Park District Police, Rockford Police Department, and Rockford Fire Department, will participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Annual Point in Time (PIT) Count of the Homeless. The PIT will cover both sheltered and unsheltered homeless within Boone, Winnebago, and DeKalb Counties. Volunteers will visit drop in centers, emergency rooms, parks, abandoned buildings and other locations where homeless citizens frequent to complete a survey and collect important data to determine the estimated number of people currently experiencing literal homelessness. Along with collecting data, agency volunteers will also work to engage the homeless and begin the process of working with them toward permanent housing options.
