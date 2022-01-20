ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Despite Embarrassing Loss to the Pacers, Frank Vogel Will Keep His Job, For Now

By Brook Smith
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWE1i_0dr17usZ00

Talk about valleys and peaks this week for Lakers fans. After taking down the Utah Jazz on Monday night in impressive fashion, things felt really good around Crypto.com Arena. And why not? Beating out one of the best teams in the Western Conference will always feel good, regardless of how poorly the season has gone.

And then came another valley on Wednesday night. Losing to one of the worst teams in the NBA will bring any team riding high immediately tumbling back to earth. And that's exactly what happened with the Lakers as they faced off against the Pacers.

Aside from LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker, the offense went completely dead. The defense wasn't any better, allowing 61 points in the second half to Indiana. But despite that, it sounds like Frank Vogel is keeping his job...for now.

Los Angeles Lakers will not be making a personnel move at this juncture and Frank Vogel will travel with the team tomorrow to coach in Orlando on Friday, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. - Chris Haynes via Twitter

The news comes as a bit of a surprise to Lakers fans given the number of reports suggesting he was on the hot seat. If that were the case, a loss to the lowly Pacers would almost certainly result in an immediate firing.

The Lakers will head out on a very long road trip starting on Friday night, and Vogel will be there with them. How long that will be for is anyone's guess, especially with a 22-23 record this far into the season.

Things are getting bad in Los Angeles, and there's no telling if Vogel will make it through the entire road trip.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Frank Vogel
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#The Utah Jazz#The Western Conference#Yahoo Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Comments On Getting Benched: "He's Lying. Russell Westbrook Doesn't Get Benched... You Must Be Affected That You Got Benched."

Despite being brought in to help the Los Angeles Lakers compete for an NBA Championship, Russell Westbrook has had a seemingly negative impact on the franchise. So much so that he has been deemed as arguably the biggest flaw in the Lakers' roster this year. Moreover, against the Lakers' loss...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The massive Jerami Grant trade offer the Pistons rejected from Lakers, revealed

Detroit Pistons stud Jerami Grant has been on the radar of the Los Angeles Lakers for quite some time now. The general belief is that the 27-year-old forward could be the missing piece the Lakers need to turn their season around. He’s definitely not going to come for cheap, though, and it sounds like Detroit has already turned down LA’s initial trade offer for the highly-touted wingman.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy