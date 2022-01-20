Ways to get more veggies in your diet for 2022

On the whole, the vegan lifestyle can lead to several health benefits. Part of that is due to the influx of micronutrients so abundantly found in plants, the other part is due to the avoidance of animal-based foods which contain many harmful components such as cholesterol, trans and saturated fats, IGF-1, Neu5gc, and other foreign compounds. While still found in plants, nutrients such as iron are a little harder to come by in a vegan diet. Anemia is a common diagnosis that plagues approximately 3 million Americans (not just vegans) and results from iron deficiency. Not all vegans are anemic, but it doesn’t help to know the basics to avoid it in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about the vegan diet and anemia.

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO