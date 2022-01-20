ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to get more veggies in your diet for 2022

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne way to meet that resolution to eat healthier is...

www.fox5atlanta.com

vegnews.com

How to Get Iron on a Vegan Diet

On the whole, the vegan lifestyle can lead to several health benefits. Part of that is due to the influx of micronutrients so abundantly found in plants, the other part is due to the avoidance of animal-based foods which contain many harmful components such as cholesterol, trans and saturated fats, IGF-1, Neu5gc, and other foreign compounds. While still found in plants, nutrients such as iron are a little harder to come by in a vegan diet. Anemia is a common diagnosis that plagues approximately 3 million Americans (not just vegans) and results from iron deficiency. Not all vegans are anemic, but it doesn’t help to know the basics to avoid it in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about the vegan diet and anemia.
FITNESS
MindBodyGreen

7 Strategic Ways To Personalize Your Diet, According To A Registered Dietitian

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As well-being enthusiasts, we know the things that make us feel good: whole foods, regular movement, and staying connected (to our loved ones and the universe—not our phones!). With the arrival of the new year, we could all use a little bit more of that. That's why, in partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water, we've launched Feel Good U—a dedicated resource filled with simple, actionable ways you can add more health and wellness to your day. Now that you've landed here, consider yourself enrolled for the winter semester. You're one step closer to an Ivy-level degree in simply feeling good!
DIETS
Inverse

Which diet is the healthiest? One eating hack can boost more than your body

Scientists, nutritionists, and social media influencers have made their careers exploring what — exactly — constitutes the best diet. In recent years, the paleo diet, which tries to recreate what our ancient ancestors supposedly ate, has done battle with the keto diet (essentially a version of the Atkins) and intermittent fasting (which insists it is not a diet) for supremacy. But there is one diet almost all scientists agree is healthy for your body, your brain — and perhaps even the planet.
DIETS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

The Global Chef: Support your microbiome with a veggie fix

According to microbiologist and researcher Kiran Krishnan and auto-immune expert Dr. Datis Kharrazian, variety is not only the spice of life, a variety of vegetables are the answer to a long, healthy life because they nourish our microbiome, which in turn supports our immune system. When we hear “microbiome,” the...
LIFESTYLE
thebeet.com

Your Guide to Getting Enough Calcium on a Vegan or Plant-Based Diet

You probably didn’t grow up hearing “drink your kale smoothie for strong bones!” or “eat your tofu to have fewer cavities!” If you’re increasingly eating more plant-based foods, you may wonder whether it's possible to get enough calcium to stay healthy. Experts believe that...
DIETS
wmar2news

Weis Markets - Eat Your Veggies!

Since childhood we've been encouraged to eat more veggies, yet as adults many of us still don't get the recommended 2-3 daily servings. What most people don't know is that incorporating vegetables in your meals can be easy and fun. With the help of Weis Markets' dietitian team and the HealthyBites magazine, you're sure to have endless options for lunches and dinners.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Union Leader

Granite Kitchen: Boost your veggie intake with winter salads

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for tasty, fortifying food for a cold winter’s night, look no further than the produce section for inspiring ingredients. Winter salads are a great way to enjoy vegetables without having to roast, sauté or steam. Because there’s no cooking, there’s less cleanup, which is another bonus.
FOOD & DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

The best diet for your thyroid health

The thyroid is the butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck. The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate the body’s metabolic rate controlling heart, muscle, and digestive function, brain development, and bone maintenance. Its correct functioning depends on a good supply of iodine from the diet. Problems with...
FITNESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Migraines and Your Diet

It seems diet has an effect on most of our ailments. The latest study confirms that what you eat can affect the intensity and duration of a migraine headache. The study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, looked at dietary patterns in women with migraines. It’s true that heredity...
DIETS
soundsandcolours.com

Improving Your Diet in a Maintainable Way for Latin Americans

You might understand that you need to make changes in your diet, but you aren’t sure how exactly to go about it. Making small adjustments to the way you eat can be beneficial for your health, and some of them are easy to accomplish. Keep reading for information on a few tips to help you improve your diet.
DIETS
cityline.tv

How To Grow Your Own Veggies This Winter

Over the pandemic, we have all picked up on new hobbies and passions. Our boredom breadmaking has turned into new side hustles; for others, growing greenery has become a priority. Exploring the toilet-paperless grocery stores, you may wonder how hard it would be to grow your own crops. Immediately, you’re faced with the mentality that you don’t have enough acreage (especially if you’re a condo-bound Torontonian). Your dream of becoming an urban farmer is so close to becoming a reality; you can taste it.
HOME & GARDEN
KUTV

Check Your Health: Weight loss a New Year resolution? Diet soda may hurt more than help

KUTV — Many people have losing weight as part of their new year resolutions. But those looking to cut down on the calories they drink will want to hold off on diet soda. “Diet sodas are non-caloric so people think they can drink it all day, but some research shows that creates even more problems with their weight,” said Karlee Adams, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Healthcare.
DIETS

