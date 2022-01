Rihanna proved she has refined taste as she rocked a $4k pair of white boots with a beautiful black butterfly design on her way to dinner with ASAP Rocky in NYC. Rihanna, 33, stepped out in some fancy footwear for a date with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, 33 on Sunday, Jan 16. The Fenty Beauty founder rocked some white Louis Vuitton boots with a hefty $4k price tag as she walked through the coating of snow. The designer shoes are almost a sneaker-boot-hybrid as the bottom half of the shoe had shoelaces, a velcro snap and grey and black paneling while the top half had a beautiful black butterfly design and went up to her mid-calf.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO