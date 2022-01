A 66,700-square-foot facility in Lehigh County has gone to the dogs, and nearly 100 new jobs are coming in as a result. Spot & Tango, a pet health and wellness company, leased the facility, located at 7520 Morris Court in Upper Macungie Township for its first manufacturing location. The company was founded in 2018 and provides dogs with human-grade meals. The project will bring upwards of 96 full-time jobs to the Lehigh Valley over the course of three years.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO