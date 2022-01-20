ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record IPO Rush of 2021 Led to Historically Dismal Returns for Investors With No Relief in Sight

By Yun Li, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPO investors in a record-breaking issuance rush in 2021 have so far been disappointed by dismal returns, and the outlook for the once-booming market is only getting worse with rising rates and insider selling on the horizon. Last year, the number of U.S. traditional IPOs climbed to the highest...

Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Lower as Investors Look Ahead to This Week's Fed Meeting

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 0.9% in early trade, with most sectors trading lower. The energy, materials and financial subindexes were down 0.98%, 2.17% and 0.65%, respectively as major banks, miners and oil stocks sold off.
Bitcoin Falls Another 8% as Cryptocurrencies Extend Steep Losses

Cryptocurrencies continued their dramatic slide Saturday. Bitcoin was trading at around $35,000, about half of its value since hitting its November high. Cryptocurrencies continued their dramatic slide on Saturday, with bitcoin losing nearly half of its value since hitting its November high. Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency by market...
U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
