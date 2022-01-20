ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33-Year-Old Man In Jail, Facing Charges Of Sexual Assault

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 33-year-old Pittsburgh man finds himself behind bars without bail and facing a list of sexual assault charges.

Police received a tip through Childline that a child was being abused.

Following an investigation, Pierre Cohen confessed to police, saying he abused a child multiple times over the course of several years, beginning when the child was 11 years old. Cohen had forced the child to perform various sexual acts during this time period, police said.

The criminal complaint also states that Cohen had requested in text messages that the victim send him nude pictures.

Cohen is facing multiple charges including sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.

