ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Explained In Numbers: Indian Bowling Unit’s Misery In ODIs Since 2020

myindiafirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia’s bowling unit has been off colour in ODIs since 2020© AFP. The Indian cricket team was one of the favourites to win the ICC World Cup in 2019 due to its consistent performance in bilateral matches and other tournaments since 2017. Apart from the batting might of India’s top three...

myindiafirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I’ve spent enough time on the bench – Sam Billings keen to kick on with England

Sam Billings believes his career is at a “really interesting” phase but a player renowned for being perpetually on the fringes for England insisted he is through with merely acting as a drinks carrier.Billings’ enthusiasm to grasp every chance with England saw him leave the Test squad after the fifth Ashes Test to link up with a different set of players days later ahead of a five-match Twenty20 series at the Kensington Oval.Following his Test debut in Hobart Billings left for Barbados on Tuesday, a journey which took in four flights with pitstops at Sydney Los Angeles and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England win

Moeen Ali admitted the batting depth of the West Indies is “scary” after England withstood a late blitz from lower-order pair Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to win the second Twenty20 by just one run.England looked to be cruising to a series-levelling victory when their opponents crumbled from 47 for two to 65 for seven in pursuit of 172, with Moeen taking format-best figures of three for 24 at Barbados’ Kensington Oval.But some bruising blows from Shepherd kept a flickering hope alive and even though that was extinguished midway through the final over, Hosein closed the show with three successive...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Shikhar Dhawan
Person
Virat Kohli
The Independent

‘Bored’ Katherine Brunt calls for change in the women’s game

Katherine Brunt has called for reforms of women’s Test cricket to improve the contest and spectacle ahead of the only red-ball match of the women’s Ashes.Heather Knight’s side take on Australia at Canberra in a bid to become the first English side to win a Test match Down Under this winter after their male counterparts crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.England go into the Test match 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia secured a nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points were shared across the two subsequent washed out T20s.Brunt is England’s most experienced player having made...
SPORTS
The Independent

England find some form with bat to set West Indies target of 172 in second T20

England bounced back from their opening night capitulation to set the West Indies 172 to win the second Twenty20 in Barbados.A day after slumping to 103 all out, conjuring unwelcome memories of the Test side’s recent batting woes against Australia Jason Roy’s 45 from 31 balls helped England to 171 for eight at the Kensington Oval.More than half his runs came in one over after a ponderous start, with Roy taking down slow left-armer Fabian Allen, turbo-charging England’s innings as they added 107 in the final 10 overs.We put 1⃣7⃣1⃣ on the board 🏏Do we have enough? 🤔Match Centre:...
SPORTS
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
The Independent

Liam Dawson admits England frustrations after first international in more than three years

Liam Dawson acknowledged being on the periphery with England can be “frustrating” although he relishes staying in the set-up after playing his first international match since October 2018 in Barbados.With Liam Livingstone laid low by an illness unrelated to Covid Dawson got a rare opportunity in the first of five Twenty20s at the Kensington Oval against the West Indies who thrashed England by nine wickets on Saturday evening.Dawson made just two off nine balls before being run out as England were dismissed for a paltry 103 in 19.4 overs in front of a Covid-reduced crowd at Bridgetown.But the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#International Cricket#Indian Bowling Unit
The Independent

Joe Root named ICC men’s Test player of the year

England captain Joe Root has been named men’s Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.Despite a testing year for the national side the Yorkshireman scored 1,708 runs in 2021, the third-highest total on record in a calendar year.Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indies great Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976) have scored more.⭐️ Joe Root 🆚 Kyle Jamieson 🆚 Dimuth Karunaratne 🆚 Ravichandran Ashwin ⭐️The winner of the 2021 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year is revealed 👉 https://t.co/oH0YWiZpfI pic.twitter.com/IumWnZCb6R— ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022Root registered two double centuries and a further four...
SPORTS
The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
WORLD
The Independent

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29...
SPORTS
The Independent

England suffer heavy defeat in opening T20 against the West Indies

England’s Twenty20 tour of Barbados got off to a false start after they were bundled out for 103 before the West Indies reached a meagre target with nine wickets and 17 balls to spare.After being asked to bat first on a tricky pitch with inconsistent bounce, England lurched to 10 for three then 49 for seven as their Ashes batting woes transferred to the Caribbean at the outset of this five-match series.Lower-order batters Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid spared England’s blushes as they avoided a new record-low T20 total but the duo’s efforts barely papered over the cracks, with the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Reece Topley relishing England chance after long road back from injury

England left-armer Reece Topley revealed he cherishes being involved in the decisive moments of matches following a turbulent injury history that has leant some perspective to his outlook.Topley has previously admitted he thought his career was over in his mid-20s due to multiple stress fractures in his back, but the 6ft 7in seamer has painstakingly worked to get back into England contention in recent months.In his first T20 international appearance in six years on Sunday, Topley made early inroads into the West Indies attack by trapping Brandon King lbw second ball before running out Shai Hope with an inventive bit...
SPORTS
The Independent

Women’s game ‘ready for five days of cricket’, England’s Kate Cross claims

Kate Cross insisted the women’s game is “ready for five days of cricket” as England prepare for the only four-day Test of the women’s Ashes against Australia.Heather Knight’s side go into the clash in Canberra looking to become the first English team to win a Test match Down Under this winter after the men crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.England are 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia won the opening T20 and the subsequent two were washed out, leaving the points shared and the visitors needing to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.And...
SPORTS
The Independent

Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor admits not reporting spot-fixing approach quick enough

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor says he will be hit with a multi-year ban over his delayed reporting of a spot-fixing plot.The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter says he was blackmailed to engage in spot-fixing by a group of Indian businessmen he met in October 2019, after they took photographs of him taking cocaine.Taylor says he did not spot-fix, but admits he did not report the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four months, which he accepts was “too long a time”.To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022He...
WORLD
The Independent

Middlesex chairman criticised for comments on Black and Asian interest in cricket

The chairman of Middlesex County Cricket Club has been criticised for comments made about Black and Asian interest in the sport.Appearing in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee alongside several other county chairmen, Mike O’Farrell claimed that prospective South Asian players preferred to pursue education, and that football and rugby were “more attractive” to people from the “Afro-Caribbean community”.O’Farrell’s remarks were made as part of a hearing conducted by DCMS following the release of the department’s report on racism in cricket, which was published on Friday 14 January.“The football and rugby worlds become...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy