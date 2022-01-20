ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Outlander gets a new season 6 trailer and poster

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz has released a new poster and trailer for season 6 of the historical drama Outlander ahead of its premiere this March. Picking up shortly after the traumatising events of the season 5 finale, the series sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) forced to choose what is best for...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Endgame Trailer: Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe Square Off in NBC Thriller — Watch Video

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe set out to out-smart each other in the first trailer for NBC’s upcoming series The Endgame. The thriller drama follows Elena Federova (played by Gotham vet Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (All Rise‘s Bathe), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. And even though the two are on opposite sides of the law, “we are going to be partners,” Elena declares to Val...
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Revolution Is (Finally) Here in the Outlander Season 6 Trailer

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released the trailer for season six of Outlander to hold fans over ’til the premiere. In the new season of the show, which airs following a COVID-related 2021 delay, the Revolutionary War is finally here. And have you ever heard so many guns being cocked in one clip? That’s, of course, along with intimate moments between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire, who are trying to figure out how to fight for what they believe in during the war. The trailer follows a previously released clip from season six, in which Jamie declares that Claire is his angel. Och, aye! Season six takes inspiration from A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. It’s set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6 photo: New look at Tom, Malva, and Allan Christie

The premiere of Outlander season 6 is now less than two months away from premiering on Starz, so why not take another look behind the scenes?. Today, what we’re happy to do is share another look at the Christie family, who are going to be playing a very important role in the stories to come. Of course, this does not mean that they will generate positive reactions from all. The photo at the bottom of this article shows Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) alongside his children Malva (Jessica Reynolds) and Allan (Alexander Vlahos). Tom shares a history with Jamie (Sam Heughan) from their time at Ardsmuir, and the two were hardly the best of friends then. What will we see from the two of them now?
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series Gets a Title, ‘Outlander’ Trailer, ‘Shenmue the Animation’ Premiere Date, ‘The Walking Dead’ Trailer, NBC Adjusts Schedule, ‘Craig of the Creek’ Renewed & Spinoff Details, and More!

Prime Video has announced the title of their upcoming Lord of the Rings series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere September 2. The series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
flickeringmyth.com

A boy befriends a monster in trailer for Shudder horror Slapface

Ahead of its arrival on Shudder this February, a trailer, poster and images have been released for the hit festival horror Slapface. Based on writer-director Jeremiah Kipp’s short film of the same name, the film follows Lucas (August Maturo), a lonely boy dealing with the death of his mother, as he forms a dangerous friendship with an inhuman monster living in the nearby woods; take a look here…
MOVIES
FANGORIA

THE LONG NIGHT Exclusive Trailer And Poster Debut!

Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II), Nolan Gerard Funk (House at the End of the Street), and Deborah Kara Unger (Silent Hill), star in the upcoming The Long Night in which a devoted couple's quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy, and we have your first look at the poster and trailer!
MOVIES
pophorror.com

New Trailer And Poster Drops For Scott Jeffrey And Rebecca Matthews’ ‘Exorcist Vengeance’

A new trailer and poster has dropped for the new horror film directed by Scott Jeffrey (Bad Nun: Deadly Vows) and Rebecca Matthews (Cannibal Troll) called Exorcist Vengeance. The film stars Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss), Steven Berkoff (A Clockwork Orange), Nicola Wright (The Jack in the Box: Awakening), and Sarah Alexandra Marks (Witch). It will be available on Digital and DVD on February 8, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
horrornews.net

“The Red Book Ritual” 📕 / Poster and Trailer Revealed

The Red Book Ritual is the new film produced by New Zealand´s company Black Mandala, responsible for the successful The 100 Candles Game sold in more than one hundred countries. With the Argentinean director Ariel Luque as the script and director in charge of the “wrap-around” story, the film stars by Bruno Giacobbe, Agustín Olcese, Marlene Pedersen Chauviere and Valeria San Martín.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

First Look at Trailer and Poster for EXORCIST VENGEANCE

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to supernatural horror film EXORCIST VENGEANCE starring internationally recognized action star Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss, The Gardener) and acclaimed actor Stephen Berkoff (Rambo : First Blood Part II, Beverly Hills Cop, “Vikings” ). Uncork’d will release the Millman Productions, Titan Global Entertainment and Proportion Productions production on Digital and DVD Feb 8, 2022.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

HELLBENDER: New Trailer And Poster For Occult Coming-of-Age Horror, on Shudder in February

16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (Toby Poser) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family's past and the ancient power in her bloodline.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For INDEMNITY Starring Jarrid Geduld

Tags: Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, Indemnity, Jarrid Geduld, Nicole Fortuin, Tshamano Sebe. Check out these official poster and trailer for INDEMNITY movie. Magnet Releasing will release INDEMNITY in theaters and on demand February 11, 2022. Written and Directed by Travis Taute. Produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer. Starring Jarrid...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#The New American#Starz#Fraser S Ridge#Frasers#Crown
Allure

We Visited the Euphoria Makeup Trailer to Get an Early Look at Season 2

Ahead of the show's second season, head makeup artist Donni Davy gave Allure a tour of her workspace for the exclusive first glimpse of the show's upcoming makeup and hair looks. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail...
RETAIL
flickeringmyth.com

Embrace the chaos as Marvel drops trailer and poster for Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight

Marvel made the most of Monday Night Football’s NFL wild card game by dropping the feature-length trailer for their eagerly anticipated Moon Knight TV series, which along with an official release date of March 30th and brand new poster ensured there’s plenty to get excited about; check it out below…
NFL
GeekTyrant

STAR TREK: PICARD Gets a New Premiere Date and Poster

Patrick Stewart recently shared a new poster for his upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, and he also announced a premiere date! The show is now set to debut on March 3rd, instead of in February. Regardless of the date change, we don’t really have to wait much longer, and it’s gonna be great to watch Picard’s story continue!
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Storm Reid joins HBO’s The Last of Us as Riley

HBO’s The Last of Us has made a new addition to its cast, with Entertainment Weekly reporting that Euphoria actress Storm Reid has joined the adaptation of the acclaimed video game in the role of Riley Abel. An orphan girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston, the Riley character made...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
vanyaland.com

Get bitten by this new ‘jackass forever’ trailer

It’s the Monday of the second full week after the New Year, which means two things. First, it’s the first truly shitty workweek Monday of the brand-new year — you’re still kind of coasting on that post-holiday high when you hit the workplace or school or whatever, but this one makes it clear that Life Sucks And Will Continue To Suck — and second, it that the Hollywood Marketing Machine is back in full force since everybody’s back on the studio lot or at their desk at the ad agency. Seemingly well-aware of these facts, Paramount decided to drop a new trailer for jackass forever earlier on Monday morning, and we’ll bet it’ll put a goofy-ass grin on your face for at least a couple of minutes.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Bob's Burgers Movie Gets New Trailer

20th Century Studios has released the first official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie. The long-delayed film is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 27. This 90-second clip is the first chance for fans to feast their eyes on what the big-picture version of the popular musical comedy series has in store. Plot-wise, not a whole lot is given away in this trailer since more screen time is given to the Belchers' antics (Linda wearing a bikini over a burger suit) and other random new characters (a robot and some aliens). What the movie is likely about is a massive sinkhole that has opened up in front of the restaurant, making it impossible for customers to get inside. Check out the trailer for the "motion burger" below.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix spy thriller In From the Cold gets a trailer and images

Netflix has released a trailer and images for In From the Cold, the upcoming crime thriller series which follows Jenny (Margarita Levieva), a single mother and ex-Russian spy who finds her life thrown upside down when she is forced out of hiding to stop a villain with her exact abilities from carrying out a string of murderous incidents; take a look here…
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & a new fun video

With the Outlander season 6 premiere coming on Starz on Sunday, March 6, we’re happy to see more and more fun content surfacing online. What does that mean for today? Think in terms of the new video below! In this one you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and the rest of the cast all work together to answer one simple question: If there is one thing they could bring to Fraser’s Ridge, what would it be?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy