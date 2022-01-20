Outlander gets a new season 6 trailer and poster

The premiere of Outlander season 6 is now less than two months away from premiering on Starz, so why not take another look behind the scenes?. Today, what we’re happy to do is share another look at the Christie family, who are going to be playing a very important role in the stories to come. Of course, this does not mean that they will generate positive reactions from all. The photo at the bottom of this article shows Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) alongside his children Malva (Jessica Reynolds) and Allan (Alexander Vlahos). Tom shares a history with Jamie (Sam Heughan) from their time at Ardsmuir, and the two were hardly the best of friends then. What will we see from the two of them now?

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO