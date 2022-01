Though The Weeknd’s latest studio effort is barely a week old, he is already giving his fans more. An expanded version of Dawn FM is now available to stream plus new visuals and three new tracks including “alternate world” versions of “Take My Breath Away” and “Sacrifice.” First up, it’s the remix to “Sacrifice” featuring famed house trio, Swedish House Mafia. A notable sonic shift is the track’s percussion, which is now more parallel to that of its sampled track, Alicia Myers’ “I Want to Thank You.” Channeling the vein of classic horror films as seen in a tweet from Tuesday (Jan. 11) and...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO