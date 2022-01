The U.S. military mistakenly killed 10 Afghan civilians — including seven children — in an Aug. 29 drone strike gone wrong. The New York Times on Wednesday published newly declassified footage of the strike, which depicts crosshairs on a car outside a family home in Kabul as the U.S. worked to withdraw troops from the region. The crosshairs hover over the vehicle as figures move around it. The frame then erupts in billowing white light before revealing a raging fire where the car used to be. The full video can be viewed here. The strike was carried out as the military sought to...

