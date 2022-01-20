ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Volunteers with passion needed for iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johns Creek is seeking volunteers to join the iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee. The advisory committee makes recommendations to the city...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett hires firm for new transit study

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently hired Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning, a firm based in Washington, D.C., to help create a new transit development plan in response to the failed 2020 referendum that included MARTA. The company will work with the county’s transportation department to look at existing conditions...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Johns Creek, GA
Local
Georgia Society
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New NFCC program helps low-income families apply for government benefits

North Fulton Community Charities recently launched new government benefits screening and application processing services at its offices at 11270 Elkins Rd. in Roswell. In partnership with the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, the program is open to any Georgia resident trying to determine their eligibility or who needs help applying for SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) benefits.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#City Council#Health Care#Innovation
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sandy Springs Fire Department offering free CPR training

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is offering to schedule American Heart Association certified Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training. Neighborhood homeowners associations, civic groups, school groups or any other interested organization can work with SSFD to schedule a training class. Classes last between two and three hours depending on how many students are attending. Each participant will have an opportunity to practice chest compressions on a patient simulator manikin.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Metro Atlanta city boasts high employee vaccination rate, aims for 90%

A metro Atlanta city that requires its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing is touting its high participation rate. Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold said during a recent commission meeting that more than 86% of full-time city employees are vaccinated. That towers over the vaccination rates DeKalb County, Georgia and the nation.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett hires record numbers of teachers but struggles with substitutes

Gwinnett County Public Schools has hired 2,611 teachers so far this school year, 725 more than it hired at this point last year. “In the midst of a pandemic, in the midst of a ‘Great Resignation,’ our team continues to support our teachers and hire at record numbers,” said Monica Batiste, the district’s associate superintendent for human resources and talent management, during a Thursday school board meeting.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy