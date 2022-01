The topic of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports has generated quite a bit of controversy recently, and Caitlyn Jenner’s stance on it has not changed. Jenner, a transgender woman and Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the Lia Thomas situation during an appearance on FOX’s “America Reports” this week. Thomas was born a man but has been dominating in women’s swimming at the University of Pennsylvania. Jenner said she does not believe Thomas should be able to complete in women’s sports.

