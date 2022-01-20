ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Royal Treatment’: Actress and singer Laura Marano talks new Netflix film

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
Laura Marano can sing, she can act and she always makes time for her besties at PIX11.

Marano chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe on Thursday about her new Netflix film “The Royal Treatment.”

The movie is out to stream now on Netflix.

POPSUGAR

The Picturesque Scenery of Netflix's The Royal Treatment Has Us Packing Our Bags

Netflix's latest rom-com The Royal Treatment follows ambitious and outspoken Isabella (Laura Marano), a New York-based salon owner, who takes on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work at a royal wedding in the country of Lavania. Little does she know that she'll end up feeling an instant connection with the groom, Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) of Lavania, who's about to enter an arranged married for the sake of his expected duties. Naturally, Lavania's lavish sets help bring this royal drama to life, so it's easy to wonder where exactly The Royal Treatment was filmed. Thankfully, this gorgeous, fictional country can be found in our world.
TV SERIES
Variety

Maricel Soriano Cast in Rain Valdez Rom-Com ‘Re-Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Maricel Soriano (above, left) will star in Rain Valdez’s upcoming trans-led romantic comedy “Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader,” Variety has learned exclusively. As previously reported, “Re-Live” co-writers Rachel Leyco and Valdez (above, right) star as sisters Rochelle and Rowena, respectively. Soriano will play their mother, Thelma. Jhett Tolentino (“Lingua Franca”) will executive produce in association with Shant Joshi’s Fae Pictures. “Re-Live” tells the story of Rowena, a transgender movie star who returns to her home in Guam for her high school reunion’s “do-over week.” Rowena’s plan to live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader falters when...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
MOVIES
