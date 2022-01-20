ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed person at SFO shot and killed by police

By Fareeha Rehman
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco International Airport spokesperson said police shot and killed an armed man at the international terminal near the SFO BART station on Thursday morning.

The incident was “resolved,” SFO tweeted at 9:08 a.m.

According to SFO, the suspect was armed with two guns and they were demonstrating “threatening behavior.” It started around 7:30 a.m.

San Francisco police officers shot the suspect, who “expired” from his injuries, SFO emailed in a statement to KRON4.

One minor injury was also reported in a person near the area, who was not an airport employee or passenger. They were taken to the hospital.

“This incident did not result in any other impact on airport operations,” SFO said.

Shooting at Hillsdale Mall parking lot under investigation: San Mateo police
BART sent an alert just after 8 a.m., saying its SFO station was closed for police activity. It reopened by 8:45 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by SamTrans during the closure.

SFO tweeted that passengers in the area may be directed around the police activity.

This story will be updated as information is confirmed.

KRON4 News

San Jose sees sixth pedestrian fatality in a month

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – San Jose Police reported a vehicle stuck and killed a pedestrian Saturday evening in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue — right in front of the Fresenius Medical Center. Police said six pedestrians have been killed in the first three weeks of 2022, adding up to a total of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police shifts 48 officers to East Oakland

(BCN) – Oakland Police on Saturday announced that 48 officers have been reallocated to East Oakland in response to community members who say they “don’t feel safe in their own homes.” In a video posted on Twitter, Capt. Casey Johnson said the officers will be patrolling the area from 82nd Avenue to the borders of […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Livermore police arrest man suspected of attacks on women joggers

LIVERMORE (BCN) – Livermore police have arrested a man on sexual battery charges in connection with several attacks on women jogging on Vasco Road near East Avenue. Willie Richardson, 35, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday. In a search of his home, police said in a statement, they recovered evidence linking Richardson to the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

1 hospitalized after shooting near Fruitvale area in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Oakland, according to police. The shooting happened at E 12th Street and Fruitvale Avenue. The unidentified victim, however, was found in the area of 33rd Ave and International Boulevard, authorities said. Officers then took the victim to a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Wanted man arrested in Florida after missing woman found dead at hotel

MIAMI, Fla. (WGHP) — A man who was wanted after a woman was found dead in a Mocksville hotel earlier this week was found and arrested in Miami, Florida, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of York, Pennsylvania, was wanted for questioning in the death of 20-year-old Suzanne […]
KRON4 News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

