Working in the outdoor recreation and tourism industry can be fun – the camaraderie of being part a team, spending time outside, having interactions with people from all over the world. But for many, especially those with marginalized identities, it can also be very difficult – a minefield of microagressions and workplace harassment. On the latest This Week in Moab, we speak with Abigail Taylor and Cora Phillips of Seekhaven Family Crisis & Resource Center as well as Dr. Maria Blevins of Utah Valley University on how to create safer spaces in the outdoors. The trio share research on this important subject while offering solutions for employees and employers.

MOAB, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO