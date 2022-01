Ever since When We Were Young Fest announced its 2000s Warped Tour-style lineup on Tuesday, the internet has lit up with reactions. Some people were excited about the lineup, some people made fun of it, others are trying to meme their way onto it. There are also people who think it's too good to be true (search Twitter for "emo fyre festival"), people who are concerned that the fest booked way too many bands for a one-day festival, and concerns about safety in the wake of the recent Astroworld tragedy.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO