H&M launched its first ever Virtual Fashion collection in partnership with actor and ambassador Maisie Williams, but there's a catch. The capsule includes three digitally designed outfits that will each be available to one of three lucky winners of the Virtual Fashion competition. Running from Monday, Jan. 10, to Monday, Jan. 31, you can enter to win the competition by submitting a fun and innovative name for one of the three looks on the H&M website, then a panel of judges will choose three winners to represent each market (UK, US, India, Japan, Germany, and France) during the first week of February.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO