AJ Griffin attempted 10 shots Saturday, nine of them from behind the arc. If Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had his way, Griffin would've put up even more. “AJ is our best shooter. I’d really like for him to be even more aggressive,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s a key guy, there’s no question about it. Every guy on our team has complete confidence in him.”

