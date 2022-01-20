ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Use These Night Creams For Creamy, Luxe Skin

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy skin typically gets super dry during the night. Something about the pumped-up heat, rubbing my face on my pillow, and going hours without drinking anything has always resulted in me waking up the next morning with tight, unhappy skin. But things changed when I learned this beauty secret: All you...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE
Glamour

The Best Night Creams for Glowing Skin, According to Glamour Editors

It may seem like a simple upgrade, but adding the best night cream into your evening routine can make a world of difference. The right formula can take a dull, dry, flaky complexion and turn it into glowing, Glossier-model skin in a tight eight hours (or even less, if, like me, you're a fan of the 2 a.m. Gossip Girl binge). Not only do they deliver in the dew department, but the best rich creams go above and beyond with targeted ingredients to address any skin concern you can think of. Worried about fine lines? There's a cream for that. Brightening? There's a cream for that. Reactive skin? We've got you covered. If if you're prone to oiliness and breakouts, a proper night moisturizer can help balance your skin, and cut down on oil in the long run. Don't believe us? We asked Glamour editors to share the best night creams that they can't live without. Get ready to add to cart, and catch up on that beauty sleep.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The 9 Best Drugstore Cleansing Oils Under $30

So you've decided to work a cleansing oil into your skin care routine — smart choice! Even smarter is having decided to go the drugstore route, since these straightforward, oil-based cleansers don't require any fancy bells or whistles to get the job done. Still, not all drugstore cleansing oils are created equal: The best drugstore cleansing oils expertly remove makeup, leave your skin feeling nourished but not greasy, and cost well under $30. To save yourself a lot of trial and error, though, stick with any of the nine tried-and-true oil cleansers listed ahead, which tick all those aforementioned boxes and then some.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
collegefashion.net

21 Gorgeous Floral Nail Design Ideas for 2022

Floral nails are always trendy, but here’s how everyone is wearing them this year. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you the cutest flower nail ideas...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The 16 Best Tattoo Soaps to Make Sure Your Ink Looks Fresh in 2022

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Sunday Riley Products

Sunday Riley — perhaps best known for their iconic Good Genes treatment — has long been one of the buzziest skin care brands around. And while Good Genes is an amazing, does-it-all product that’s well-tolerated by most people, you should never choose a skin care product based on its popularity. Naturally, then, the best Sunday Riley products for you are less about what's trending and more about your specific skin concerns, whether that’s excessive dryness, acne, an uneven-looking skin tone, or something else entirely.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Skin Repair#Ulta Beauty#Elite Daily
Footwear News

Rihanna Brings Sporty Glam to Date Night in Red Puffer, Jersey & Amina Muaddi Crystal Sandals

Rihanna’s penchant for mixing unexpected pieces remains unmatched, which she proved on a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York City. While in Manhattan for dinner, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out with Rocky in a red Balenciaga puffer coat. The winter-ready number was layered over a  printed blue, black and red jersey minidress, and given a toasty spin with matching blue Miu Miu gloves. Rihanna’s look was complete with an embroidered black R13 baseball cap, giving her ensemble a distinctly sporty vibe. When it came to footwear, Rihanna added a dose of formal glamour with Amina Muaddi sandals. The Grammy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

The Best Shampoos For Keratin-Treated Hair

A moisturizing shampoo that’s sulfate-free is the best shampoo for keratin-treated hair, Carolyn Aronson, a professional hairstylist and CEO/founder of It’s A 10 Haircare, tells Elite Daily. “I would recommend avoiding harsh stripping shampoos and [sticking] to those with low to no sulfates,” she says. Ahead, you’ll find five great, sulfate-free moisturizing shampoos to keep your keratin-treated hair healthy and strong. But first, a few words of advice from the expert.
HAIR CARE
WWLP

Curious about what all the fuss is about with Anastasia Beverly Hills beauty products? Here’s what I found in testing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I’ve always admired Anastasia Beverly Hills for its contribution to the world of brow products. This year, I decided to see whether one of the company’s products could tame what I affectionately refer to as “the unruly duo” on my forehead.  I was in for a surprise: […]
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Why This Cleansing Balm Will Be Your Skin’s New BFF

There’s a massive range of skin-cleansing options on the market — milks, foams, gels, oils... just to name just a few. Cleansing balms, however, are in a league of their own. Why? Because these formulas go above and beyond the standard cleanser format to offer benefits for all skin types and concerns, whether you’re dealing with seasonal dryness or simply trying to get waterproof mascara to budge.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
SheKnows

Ulta Beauty's 50% Off Skin Care Event Includes a Ton of Cult-Favorite Brands—& It Ends Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. New year, new skincare! There’s no way we’re letting 2022 fail us, so we’re going to manifest some positive energy into the year ahead by putting our best face forward. And would you look at that — Ulta Beauty’s having a 50 percent off skincare event to help us out. Hey, you’re still going to be spa-less most likely for the first part of this year, so it’s the perfect excuse to stock up on those cult-favorite moisturizers, serums, primers,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients of all time, and for good reason. It’s not only an anti-aging savior, but a hero for a laundry list of other skin concerns. Sometimes, though, every hero ingredient needs a trusty sidekick, and vitamin C is no exception. Boost the benefits of vitamin C with another MVP skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid. These ingredients make up the dream team that’ll seriously help you step up your skincare game. On the one...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newbeauty.com

8 Glow-Boosting Body Products For Gorgeous Skin

This article first appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. Self-tanners, bronzers and body makeup have been around for a bit, but this new crop of over-achieving, active body skin care brings out the best.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Rumer Willis wows with gorgeous glam hair transformation

Rumer Willis was the center of attention after she unveiled her gorgeous new hair transformation. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has been rocking fiery red locks for several months now, but fans have become accustomed to seeing her wear her natural curls. However, on Monday, Rumer opted for a glam new 'do sporting a much straighter style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Frostbite Skin Creams

Putting on sunscreen to protect against UV rays is commonplace, so the 'SynAFP' mixture has been created as a protective ingredient that could be utilized in skincare products to help provide a similar protection from extreme cold. The mixture comes in the form of a liquid that includes the compounds...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

Rihanna’s Red Raccoon Highlights Might Send You Back To 2006

Although you’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what Savage x Fenty has in store for Valentine's Day, something else is afoot in the Rihanna Cinematic Universe. Or, rather, someone. Decked out in some of Savage x Fenty’s latest drop, Rihanna’s new red striped hair is all I can think about. It’s fiery, modern, and it just might remind you of a long-forgotten early ‘00s style.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The 12 Best Trench Coats For Petites

A trench coat is a timeless wardrobe staple that offers a perfect blend of style and functionality — especially when it’s well-fitting. The best trench coats for petites will keep you warm and dry, and have the right proportions for smaller frames, such as shorter hems and sleeves.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy