Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Use These Night Creams For Creamy, Luxe Skin

It may seem like a simple upgrade, but adding the best night cream into your evening routine can make a world of difference. The right formula can take a dull, dry, flaky complexion and turn it into glowing, Glossier-model skin in a tight eight hours (or even less, if, like me, you're a fan of the 2 a.m. Gossip Girl binge). Not only do they deliver in the dew department, but the best rich creams go above and beyond with targeted ingredients to address any skin concern you can think of. Worried about fine lines? There's a cream for that. Brightening? There's a cream for that. Reactive skin? We've got you covered. If if you're prone to oiliness and breakouts, a proper night moisturizer can help balance your skin, and cut down on oil in the long run. Don't believe us? We asked Glamour editors to share the best night creams that they can't live without. Get ready to add to cart, and catch up on that beauty sleep.

