This Clip Of Euphoria's Maude Apatow Fangirling Over 1D Is Adorably Funny

Even if you haven’t seen HBO’s smash hit Euphoria, you’re likely aware of how the show’s bold, jewel-encrusted beauty looks have all but taken over. They’ve inspired a new wave of Euphoria makeup, hair, and nail trends that, in a meta turn of events, have extended to the show’s stars. As Euphoria season two continues to roll out, fans are just as excited to see which looks the actors will wear while promoting the show as they are for the looks to be featured in the episodes. Maude Apatow’s gold hair clips were just one of many noteworthy elements that made up her ‘90s look for recent Euphoria press appearances. Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard on the show and also happens to be the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, looked like she stepped straight out of Clueless — but with a chic, updated twist.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO