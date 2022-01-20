ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Clip Of Euphoria's Maude Apatow Fangirling Over 1D Is Adorably Funny

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her Jan. 18 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maude Apatow took a trip down memory lane by discussing the time she got to meet One Direction. The 24-year-old actor, who plays Lexi Howard in Euphoria, revealed she was once offered the opportunity to interview the group as...

Hypebae

5 Things You Didn't Know About 'Euphoria' Star Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow has been acting for ages. However, these days she is best known for starring as Lexi Howard on the HBO Max series Euphoria. The 24-year-old is the daughter of film director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, meaning the talent runs in the family in more ways than one.
thezoereport.com

If ‘90s Socialitecore Wasn’t A Thing Before, Maude Apatow Just Made It One

Even if you haven’t seen HBO’s smash hit Euphoria, you’re likely aware of how the show’s bold, jewel-encrusted beauty looks have all but taken over. They’ve inspired a new wave of Euphoria makeup, hair, and nail trends that, in a meta turn of events, have extended to the show’s stars. As Euphoria season two continues to roll out, fans are just as excited to see which looks the actors will wear while promoting the show as they are for the looks to be featured in the episodes. Maude Apatow’s gold hair clips were just one of many noteworthy elements that made up her ‘90s look for recent Euphoria press appearances. Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard on the show and also happens to be the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, looked like she stepped straight out of Clueless — but with a chic, updated twist.
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Glitters in Gold Minidress & Classic Pumps With H.E.R. on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Maude Apatow sparkled for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Euphoria” actress sat down last night with Fallon to discuss the HBO Max drama’s second season, wearing a long-sleeved gold minidress. Covered in gold sequins, the glitzy number featured structured shoulders and a pale pink tulle trim. Apatow minimally accessorized with gold butterfly drop earrings and gold rings. For footwear, the “Other People” actress wore a pair of versatile black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers and triangular toes. The staple pair also included stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style added a...
E! News

Judd Apatow Puts Daughter Maude on Blast With Video of Her Fangirling Over One Direction

Watch: Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot. Maude Apatow and One Direction have a whole lotta history. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Euphoria star, 24, sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss the show's second season and was instead surprised with footage of her as a teen crying over the boy band. The sender of the adorably embarrassing clips? None other than her dear old dad, director Judd Apatow.
Iris Apatow
Harry Styles
Judd Apatow
Maude Apatow
Leslie Mann
Jimmy Fallon
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Coolidge Says Ariana Grande’s Impression of Her Pulled Career Out of “Dead Zone”

Jennifer Coolidge may have made an appearance in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video in 2018, but now a few years later the actress is expressing her thanks to the singer for helping jumpstart different opportunities. While making a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the late-night host showed Coolidge the impressions that Grande and Chloe Fineman did while on his show. Coolidge shared that after seeing Grande’s impression, it marked the beginning of “a lot of cool things” for her career. “You should know that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool...
StyleCaster

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Just Welcomed Their 1st Child Together Via a Secret Surrogate

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
Elite Daily

Olympian Adam Rippon Got Married In The Sweetest Secret NYE Ceremony

Ice-skating star Adam Rippon rang in the 2022 with more than just champagne this new year. Instead, he celebrated with wedding bells. Talk about a New Year's Eve dream come true!. On Jan. 19, Rippon shared the announcement with pictures of him and his now-husband Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on Instagram. In...
