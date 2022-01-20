ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Randall Park says some stories on ‘True Story with Ed and Randall’ may seem impossible to believe

KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zHXn_0dr13qUV00

Randall Park talked about the relationships he still has with some of his former castmates from “Fresh Off the Boat” and also shared details about his new show “True Story with Ed and Randall.”

“True Story with Ed and Randall” is streaming now on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Rider on stolen motorcycle killed in West Hills crash: LAPD

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car while being monitored by police in West Hills on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The motorcycle had been reported stolen in the San Fernando Valley, and an LAPD helicopter began tracking the two-wheeler after spotting it around 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Officers did […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon Democrat

‘True Story’: Ed Helms and Randall Park on Their Feel-Good Peacock Series

If you miss the days of a good old-fashioned storytime session, Peacock’s new series True Story with Ed and Randall is the perfect remedy. Premiering Thursday, January 20, True Story puts pals Ed Helms and Randall Park in the listener’s seat as they absorb tales shared by everyday individuals from all walks of life. As these stories unfold, dramatizations of the events being described are brought to comedic life through clips featuring famous performers — think Drunk History without the booze.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Park
tvinsider.com

Another ‘Ghost’ Emerges, ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Women’ Finale, Ed and Randall’s ‘True Story’

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts introduces a new spirit when Hetty’s philandering husband emerges from a secret vault. Freeform’s Single Drunk Female follows a 20something on the rocky road to recovery. ABC’s Women of the Movement historical docudrama reaches its inspiring conclusion. Sitcom veterans Ed Helms and Randall Park interpret true stories with whimsical recreations.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Ed Helms and Randall Park on Embracing Extraordinary People in Peacock's 'True Story' (Exclusive)

Ed Helms and Randall Park are ceding the spotlight in their newest series, Peacock's True Story With Ed and Randall, where they put the spotlight on real-life characters from all walks of life who all have unbelievable tales to tell. The series features as unique of a premise as you'll get for a TV show. Billed as a hybrid scripted-unscripted comedy, True Story covers a gamut of genres. There's the storyteller recollecting their extraordinary real-life story to Helms and Park, which already is intriguing enough, but sprinkled throughout are comedic reenactments starring familiar faces like Adam Pally, Terry Bradshaw, Terry Crews, Rob Riggle, Paul Scheer, Lauren Ash and many more.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ed Helms and Randall Park Reenact True Stories, Freeform Bows Single Drunk Female

Ed Helms and Randall Park enlist their famous friends to help reenact stories told to them by ordinary Americans in Peacock’s True Story with Ed and Randall. Also today: Freeform debuts its new dramedy Single Drunk Female, a New York hairdresser falls for a prince in Netflix’s The Royal Treatment, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee returns for its seventh season. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#True Story
TVLine

Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy Winner for Baskets and Family Feud Host Was 68

Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d been getting treatment. Fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted Jan. 20 that he had visited Anderson to say his goodbyes. “He’s still with us, but keep him in your prayers,” he said. Most recently, Anderson co-starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy Baskets, on which he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Fire near Big Sur forces evacuations

Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in a steep canyon and quickly spread toward the sea, fanned by […]
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KTLA

Dozens of stolen catalytic converters confiscated in Hemet area sting

Dozens of illegally obtained catalytic converters were confiscated in a multi-agency law enforcement operation in the Hemet area of the San Jacinto Valley Thursday. A monthslong investigation prompted by the recent spike in stolen catalytic converters led authorities to several local businesses that tipsters said were involved in acquiring the stolen car parts. Catalytic converter […]
HEMET, CA
KTLA

KTLA

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy