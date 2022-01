Accessory maker Plenbo has taken to Kickstarter to secure funding for the G-Case, an "All-In-One" case solution for the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED model. The case really does seem to have it all; not only does it provide protection for your console when you're on the move, it also comes with modular components, such as a 5000mAh battery pack which can be swapped out with a replacement when it runs out of charge. The battery allows the case to charge the Switch during use, massively expanding its stamina. You can also use the case to charge other devices, like your smartphone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO