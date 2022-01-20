Europe on the precipice in ‘Munich — Edge of War’

Initially compared unfavourably to Breaking Bad in its depiction of a suburban family getting embroiled in the drugs trade, Ozark has gradually carved out its own identity and a growing fanbase drawn in no small part by the excellence of Laura Linney as Byrde family matriarch Wendy and Julia Garner as their bête noire, Ruth Langmore. Following a shocking opening when the Byrdes – all smiles, incongruously – are involved in a serious traffic accident, we flash back to the end of the previous series, with Wendy and Marty (Jason Bateman) cleaning themselves up following the bloody demise of Helen Pierce, Janet McTeer’s menacing attorney. With cartel kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) looking to go straight and hand over to his heir apparent, the Byrdes must now launder both his money and his reputation. With Ruth fully immersed in the opium trade, FBI Agent Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) getting the gig she craved and a dodgy private investigator (Adam Rothenberg) making enquiries about Helen’s whereabouts, the screws are tightened nicely over the course of these first seven episodes of the fourth and final series; the remaining seven will be released later this year. GT.

