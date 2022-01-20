ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe on the precipice in ‘Munich — Edge of War’

By Jake Coyle
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
When we last we saw George MacKay running, he was sprinting full-tilt across a World War I battlefield. In “1917,” the British actor played a soldier tasked with delivering a message that a soon-to-be-launched offensive is doomed to fail. In “Munich — Edge of War,” the year...

inlander.com

Munich: The Edge of War offers a bland bit of World War II fan fiction

I'm shocked to discover that the Robert Harris novel this tedious "thriller" is based on — titled simply Munich — was published only in 2018. Because the primary reaction I have to its movie version is mystification at how dated it feels. This is the same old by-the-numbers World War II–ing we've seen countless times before, finding nothing new to say and with no diverting suspense to offer in a milieu that has been extensively explored onscreen and in pop culture.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Munich: The Edge of War, 2021. Directed by Christian Schwochow. Starring George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jeremy Irons, Sandra Hüller, Martin Wuttke, Alex Jennings, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, and Robert Bathurst. SYNOPSIS:. War in Europe is imminent, Munich represents a final chance to stop Hitler...
Ulrich Matthes
Jeremy Irons
Detroit News

'Munich: The Edge of War' review: Historic thriller tackles inevitable

The handsome and involving brink-of-WWII drama "Munich: The Edge of War" does a decent enough job of making viewers believe something they know happened might not happen. It's 1938 and Hitler is on the brink of invading Czechoslovakia. A pair of pals from Oxford University find themselves in the crosshairs of history: George MacKay (“1917") is Hugh Legat, an aide for British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons), while Jannis Niewöhner is Paul von Hartmann, Hitler's foreign press secretary and a double agent trying to lead a resistance against the Führer. Can they pool their resources and somehow stop the war from happening? Of course note! But... maybe?
theartsdesk.com

Munich: The Edge of War review - Jeremy Irons excels in a revisionist portrait of Neville Chamberlain

This film version of Robert Harris’s novel Munich seeks to draw a more nuanced portrait of the British Prime Minister, putting the case that the agreement Chamberlain signed with Hitler in Munich in September 1938 delayed the outbreak of war long enough to allow Britain and her allies to prepare themselves for hostilities and eventually defeat Germany.
Telegraph

What’s on TV tonight: Ozark, Fraggle Rock, Munich: The Edge of War and more

Initially compared unfavourably to Breaking Bad in its depiction of a suburban family getting embroiled in the drugs trade, Ozark has gradually carved out its own identity and a growing fanbase drawn in no small part by the excellence of Laura Linney as Byrde family matriarch Wendy and Julia Garner as their bête noire, Ruth Langmore. Following a shocking opening when the Byrdes – all smiles, incongruously – are involved in a serious traffic accident, we flash back to the end of the previous series, with Wendy and Marty (Jason Bateman) cleaning themselves up following the bloody demise of Helen Pierce, Janet McTeer’s menacing attorney. With cartel kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) looking to go straight and hand over to his heir apparent, the Byrdes must now launder both his money and his reputation. With Ruth fully immersed in the opium trade, FBI Agent Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) getting the gig she craved and a dodgy private investigator (Adam Rothenberg) making enquiries about Helen’s whereabouts, the screws are tightened nicely over the course of these first seven episodes of the fourth and final series; the remaining seven will be released later this year. GT.
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Munich: The Edge of War Filmed?

‘Munich: The Edge of War’ is a gripping British period drama movie directed by Christian Schwochow that depicts a series of important events leading up to World War 2. Based on the eponymous novel by Robert Harris, the story follows Hugh Legat, a British government official who travels to Munich for an emergency conference. En route to Munich, Hugh bumps into his former classmate Paul von Hartman, a German diplomat who is also attending the conference.
Hello Magazine

Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Munich - The Edge of War

Netflix's new historical drama Munich - The Edge of War landed on the streaming platform on Friday and viewers are all saying the same thing about the film. Based on the novel Munich by Robert Harris, the film focuses on the Munich Conference in August 1938 where the government of Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeks a peaceful solution, attempting to stop Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia.
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like Munich: The Edge of War You Must See

‘Munich: The Edge of War,’ directed by Christian Schwochow, tells the story of the peace agreement between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Adolf Hitler. The film, set in 1938, deals with the tense political situation in Europe during the era and uses a blend of history and fiction to craft a gripping narrative. The plot centers on two young diplomats who find themselves with an important task to fulfill while the peace summit occurs.
townandcountrymag.com

Munich on the Edge of War's George MacKay on Why Storytellers Keep Returning to WWII

There's no shortage of movies depicting World War II, but Munich on the Edge of War, a gripping drama about the 1938 Munich agreement, adds something new to the genre: a political look at the lead up to the fighting, and a deconstruction of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's policy of appeasement. Ahead of its release on Netflix, star George MacKay, who plays a young British diplomat thrust into a decisive moment in history, spoke with T&C about the duty and responsibility that comes with appearing in period films, and how he sees examining the past as a way to interrogate the present.
Deadline

International Insider: Bad Times For BBC; Gaspard Ulliel Remembered; Berlin Competition Bonanza; David Kosse’s Masterplan

Afternoon subscribers, Max Goldbart here. It’s been a busy week but International Insider has you covered. Read on for in-depth analysis of the biggest international headlines of the week. Bad Times For BBC Licence (Fee) To Kill: It all started with a tweet. Negotiations over the BBC’s future license fee appeared to be plodding along and then suddenly they weren’t. In one of the more outrageous moves by a member of Boris Johnson’s cabinet (and that’s saying something), UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries took to Twitter last Sunday to not only announce she had frozen the license fee for the next two...
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The Last Duel,’ ‘A Hero,’ ‘Munich: The Edge of War,’ ‘Last Night in Soho’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer star in director Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (2021, R), a medieval drama based on the true story of the last royally sanctioned duel to the death in France, told from the different perspectives of the three protagonists. The perceptive and creative screenplay is by Damon, co-star Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. (HBO Max)
kfgo.com

Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

VIENNA (Reuters) – Europe is closer to war than it has been at any time in the last 30 years, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau warned on Thursday at the launch of his country’s year-long chairmanship of the region’s largest security organisation. Without naming Russia in his...
Community Policy