The pharmaceutical company reports studies have demonstrated the main protease inhibitor of Paxlovid maintains in vitro efficiency against the variant. Pfizer has shared results from several studies that reportedly show in vitro efficacy of nirmatrelvir, the active main protease (Mpro) inhibitor of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets), is maintained in use against omicron, the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 currently dominating around the globe. The company reports that taken in combination, the in vitro studies suggest Paxlovid possesses the potential to maintain plasma concentrations several times higher than the amount required to prevent omicron from replicating.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO