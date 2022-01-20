ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns at Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, broadcast info for Thursday

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rP3nD_0dr13Bk400

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks welcome Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night in a nationally televised game, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavs (26-19) are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a close win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Doncic scored 41 points to lead the Mavs to their fourth consecutive win, and 10th win in their last 11 games.

2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Jabari Smith rising in latest projections of every pick

The Suns (34-9) are on a four-game streak of their own, and have won seven of their last eight. Phoenix is 2-0 over Dallas this season, and can complete the season sweep on Thursday.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 20
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 CT
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Suns -2.5
  • Money line: Suns -140 / Mavericks +115
  • Over-under: 215.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Suns at Mavericks injury report

Suns: Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain), Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Dario Saric (right ACL tear) are out.

Mavericks: The Mavericks have not yet submitted an injury report for Thursday, but Sterling Brown (foot), Brandon Knight (health and safety protocol) and Eugene Omuruyi (foot) missed Wednesday’s game.

Phoenix Suns

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Jae Crowder
  • TBD
  • G Devin Booker
  • G Chris Paul

Dallas Mavericks

  • F Dorian Finney-Smith
  • F Maxi Kleber
  • C Kristaps Porzingis
  • G Jalen Brunson
  • G Luka Doncic

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Re-Grading Landry Shamet Trade for Suns Halfway through the Season

Behind Devin Booker, the only shooting guards on the Phoenix Sun last year were E’Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway—who collectively averaged just 8.2 points per game and now find themselves off the team. Needless to say, Phoenix needed another two-guard for the 2021-22 season. In recognizing this gaping...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
Yardbarker

Pacers Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Suns

The Indiana Pacers have had a rough season going 17-29 in 46 games, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they are coming off of two straight road wins over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. On Saturday,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Phoenix Suns#Mavs#Raptors#Nba Mock Draft#Ct Tv Channel#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Suns 140 Mavericks#Acl#Chris Paul
FanSided

JaVale McGee Rotation Spot in Trouble with Phoenix Suns?

If you were to walk down East Jefferson Street on a Saturday night and ask a few Phoenix Suns fans which offseason acquisition has impressed them the most this year, their likely answer would be none other than high-flyer JaVale McGee. Granted, lackluster starts to the season for Landry Shamet...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
lineups.com

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns 1/22/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (1/22/22) After winning five straight road games, Phoenix will finally host one at home, this time against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are winners of two straight against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, despite being short-handed and missing all of their starters. They may return Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon for this game, but I would keep them on the bench if I were them. It makes no sense to try and rush them back when you will likely try to move them before the trade deadline. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis have been ruled out for this matchup, which will be a huge positive for the Phoenix Suns, considering they will still be missing Deandre Ayton. This game should be a blowout no matter which way I try to spin it. Take a look below for more specific, betting-related information for this matchup!
NBA
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns meet Utah Jazz for 1st time with back-to-back matchups

The Phoenix Suns are joined by the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz in an undisputed split from the rest of the Western Conference at the moment. Utah enters Sunday fourth in the West at 14 games over .500, with the Dallas Mavericks’ six games over .500 next in line. The Denver Nuggets are the only other team above .500.
NBA
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: odds, starters, injury reports and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) hit the third leg of their four-game road trip when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (26-20) Jan. 23 at the American Airlines Center. Memphis is coming off a big win at Denver, led by Ja Morant’s spectacular 38-point performance. The Grizzlies will have to have to find a way to get things done against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy