Suns at Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, broadcast info for Thursday

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks welcome Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night in a nationally televised game, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavs (26-19) are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a close win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Doncic scored 41 points to lead the Mavs to their fourth consecutive win, and 10th win in their last 11 games.

2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Jabari Smith rising in latest projections of every pick

The Suns (34-9) are on a four-game streak of their own, and have won seven of their last eight. Phoenix is 2-0 over Dallas this season, and can complete the season sweep on Thursday.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday, Jan. 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 CT

7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 CT TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Suns -2.5

Money line: Suns -140 / Mavericks +115

Over-under: 215.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Suns at Mavericks injury report

Suns: Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain), Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Dario Saric (right ACL tear) are out.

Mavericks: The Mavericks have not yet submitted an injury report for Thursday, but Sterling Brown (foot), Brandon Knight (health and safety protocol) and Eugene Omuruyi (foot) missed Wednesday’s game.

Phoenix Suns

F Mikal Bridges

F Jae Crowder

TBD

G Devin Booker

G Chris Paul

Dallas Mavericks