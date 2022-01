A rendering of the six-story buildings proposed for the eastern side of the Caschem site by resident and property owner Jimmy Gamal. Jimmy Gamal is a Bayonne resident and owner of the former Caschem site at 35 Avenue A, both the eastern and western portions. Gamal says while he submitted plans for a 16-story cold-storage warehouse on the portion of the site west of Avenue A, he is only exploring the option and does not plan to present anything yet for final site plan review.

