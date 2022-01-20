Announcement on New Albany computer chip plant could come Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An announcement on a massive computer chip facility in New Albany and Jersey Township could come Friday.

The office of Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will joined by JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The appearance will take place at the Midland Theatre in Newark at 2 p.m.

The 3,200-acre development site falls in Licking County, which has Newark as its county seat, although the land is being annexed into New Albany, which is partly in Franklin County.

Ben Pieper, a Jersey Township trustee, told NBC4 last week about a 10-year development coming to that part of the township. And on Tuesday, New Albany city council agreed to millions of dollars of improvements on the land .

The company behind the project is believed to be Intel, which has been looking to bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the United States. The scope of the Intel project has been described as a “little city.”

NBC4 will livestream the announcement.

