New Albany, OH

Announcement on New Albany computer chip plant could come Friday

By Brian Hofmann
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An announcement on a massive computer chip facility in New Albany and Jersey Township could come Friday.

The office of Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will joined by JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The appearance will take place at the Midland Theatre in Newark at 2 p.m.

The 3,200-acre development site falls in Licking County, which has Newark as its county seat, although the land is being annexed into New Albany, which is partly in Franklin County.

Ben Pieper, a Jersey Township trustee, told NBC4 last week about a 10-year development coming to that part of the township. And on Tuesday, New Albany city council agreed to millions of dollars of improvements on the land .

The company behind the project is believed to be Intel, which has been looking to bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the United States. The scope of the Intel project has been described as a “little city.”

NBC4 will livestream the announcement.

NBC4 Columbus

List: Counties in central Ohio with snow emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Counties in central Ohio have issued snow emergencies as winter weather passes throughout Sunday. Below will be an updated list of the emergency levels and the counties that have declared them as snow is expected to continue. LEVEL 1 Champaign Crawford Delaware Guernsey Hardin Hocking Knox Licking Marion Morgan Morrow Muskingum Perry […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The $20 billion chip is out of the bag, Intel is coming according to TIME.com

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–TIME.com confirmed late Thursday that chipmaker Intel is committing $20 billion to build a “mega-site” in New Albany, Ohio. Thursday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office that he and the Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would join JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The appearance will take place […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What are the societal impacts of ‘Silicon Heartland?’

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — In addition to the economic impacts of the multibillion dollar Intel chip facilities coming to New Albany over the next several years, the societal effects will be felt in Central Ohio for decades. Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony spoke with tech executive Aaron Verstraete, who moved to New Albany from Silicon […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus City Schools go remote Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Monday due to a high number of staff absences. On Sunday, the district announced the following schools will not hold in-person classes on Jan. 24: Dominion Middle School Independence High School Moler (K-6) Staff is expected to report to these schools as […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Silicon Heartland: Politicians praise potential of Intel chip plant

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–Governor Mike DeWine called Intel coming to Central Ohio a “game-changer” for the state after it announced plans to build a $20 billion semiconductor chip manufacturing operation in Licking County. This initial development plan makes this project the largest corporate investment in Ohio’s history. DeWine said 40 states competed for this project. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What do Intel’s Central Ohio plans mean for the housing market?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Central Ohio already had a housing shortage and a high demand. Now, tech giant Intel Corp. is poised to bring thousands of new jobs to the region with a pair of semiconductor factories. For the project to be a sustainable success, the region needs to increase its housing supply, Columbus Realtors […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees 4.5% unemployment rate for December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The unemployment rate in Ohio dropped slightly in December.   The latest data released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows that December’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in December, from 4.8% in November.   The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 256,000, down from […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel’s investment: Gamechanger for Ohio jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel’s project will bring a new type of workforce to central Ohio, and be a gamechanger that transforms the region. Steve Stivers, President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and a former representative for Ohio’s 15th congressional district says the jobs at Intel will be a gamechanger and more […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snowy Sunday: 1-3 inches in central Ohio making roads slick

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fast-moving Alberta Clipper brought a midday burst of snow, brisk southwest winds, and created slippery roads compounded by cold pavement temperatures. The snow has tapered to flurries in central Ohio, with accumulations of 1-3 inches. The Columbus snowfall averaged around 2 inches, with more to the north from Kenton to Marion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

W.V. man dies in Licking County crash

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Virginia man is dead after a crash in Licking County Sunday afternoon. According to the Granville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. along SR-657 in Burlington Township. According to the OSHP, Tony F. Riffle Jr., 33, from Milton, W.V., […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Restaurant Week from Jan. 24-29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Restaurant Week is set to begin Monday, Jan. 24, with more than 150 central Ohio restaurants participating. From Monday through Friday, Jan. 29, restaurants will be offering special menus, with the proceeds benefiting Stop the Suffering Animal Rescue, a Columbus-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats in Ohio from high-kill […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local ‘Cyber Patriots’ competing for national honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of central Ohio middle school students is competing for a chance at national honors, with the Air Force recruiting students to help in the nation’s fight against cyber terrorism. “More and more information is going into the digital world every day,” explains Bean Fischer, an 8th-grade student at The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week” focuses on December homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information into a December 2021 homicide for its “Crime of the Week.” On Dec. 27, 2021, Preston Bell was walking in the 1100 block of Shady Lane Rd. in east Columbus when he was shot in the chest by an unknown suspect. Bell […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 15,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 22 follow: Total Change New cases 2,496,243 +15,677 Hospitalizations 104,685 +295 ICU admissions 12,485 +23 Deaths* 31,987 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 19,000 cases, 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 21 follow: Total Change New cases 2,480,566 +19,697 Hospitalizations 104,390 +476 ICU admissions 12,462 +37 Deaths* 31,987 +742 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in shooting outside north Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was injured in a shooting outside her home early Sunday. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive at approximately 6:44 a.m. According to Columbus police, the 21-year-old woman was walking to her home when she was shot in her left leg. The woman was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

