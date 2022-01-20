ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Peril' co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Political reporter Robert Costa is jumping from The Washington Post to CBS News, where he was named Thursday as the network's chief election and campaign correspondent. Costa, co-author with Bob Woodward of “Peril” about the final days of the Trump administration, said that he's...

CBS News Hires Robert Costa as Chief Election Correspondent

CBS News has hired Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa to serve as the network’s chief election and campaign correspondent, making the veteran journalist a central part of its 2022 and 2024 election coverage. Costa will report for all CBS News platforms, including streaming, and will also contribute to the network’s investigative and enterprise reporting. In addition, CBS News, Costa and The Washington Post plan to collaborate on occasional special projects and investigations. Costa also recently released he book Peril with co-author Bob Woodward, about the end of Donald Trump’s presidency and the beginning of Joe Biden’s administration. The journalist is a TV veteran, having served as the moderator of PBS’ Washington Week from 2017-2020. He was also a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. “Bob Costa is one of the best political reporters of his generation,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, in a statement. “From Peril and print to television and streaming, Costa’s fearless political reporting and unrivaled access to key decision-makers consistently stand out, bringing clarity and deep insight to readers and viewers everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the CBS News team.”
