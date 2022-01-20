ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘She’s doing well’: First Lady Casey DeSantis finishes last chemotherapy treatment

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2kQf_0dr12Wzs00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis completed her final chemotherapy treatment Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference.

The positive news was immediately met with a round of applause from attendants.

Tampa radio host inspired by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, shares his own cancer diagnosis

“She’s doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the governor said. “It’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through, but at the end of the day, she’s fought really hard. We think she’s responded very well.”

The governor’s office announced Casey’s cancer diagnosis in early October stating, “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Two weeks after her diagnosis, Casey doubled down to supporters at a Hernando County Republican Party event saying, “I’m sure as hell not giving up.”

Casy’s story even inspired others in the public spotlight , like well-known Tampa radio host Drew Garabo, who said he went public with his diagnosis following in the footsteps of the first lady.

Casey DeSantis, first lady of Florida, diagnosed with breast cancer, governor says

The governor has previously said a lesson to be learned is that people should take their screening appointment seriously since it can potentially save their lives.

CDC data shows 131,409 Florida women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. The rate of 438 per 100,000 is nearly four times higher than the national rate of 127 cases.

8 On Your Side has been told the first lady was treated by doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 15

Joan Cappolino
3d ago

God bless her and her family. This is such a difficult time to go through…..prayers continue for you!💕

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Polk County family reunited with lost bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven family was reunited with their bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie, who disappeared from their yard earlier in the month. After the family realized Rosie was nowhere to be found, they posted information on a number of missing pet Facebook pages fearing it had been stolen. According to the Polk […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Chemotherapy#Republican#Cdc#Moffitt Cancer Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WFLA

WFLA

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy