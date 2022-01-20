‘She’s doing well’: First Lady Casey DeSantis finishes last chemotherapy treatment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis completed her final chemotherapy treatment Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference.

The positive news was immediately met with a round of applause from attendants.

“She’s doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the governor said. “It’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through, but at the end of the day, she’s fought really hard. We think she’s responded very well.”

The governor’s office announced Casey’s cancer diagnosis in early October stating, “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Two weeks after her diagnosis, Casey doubled down to supporters at a Hernando County Republican Party event saying, “I’m sure as hell not giving up.”

Casy’s story even inspired others in the public spotlight , like well-known Tampa radio host Drew Garabo, who said he went public with his diagnosis following in the footsteps of the first lady.

The governor has previously said a lesson to be learned is that people should take their screening appointment seriously since it can potentially save their lives.

CDC data shows 131,409 Florida women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. The rate of 438 per 100,000 is nearly four times higher than the national rate of 127 cases.

8 On Your Side has been told the first lady was treated by doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

