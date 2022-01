SAN ANTONIO — Ladies and gentlemen of the Basketball Court, how do you define an All-Star?. Dejounte Murray is playing like an All-Star this season, and just about anyone around the Spurs will tell you that. The spindly point guard has shown explosive growth in his sixth (really fifth) NBA season, putting up eye-popping and downright historic numbers. More than that, he has become the point guard and leader that San Antonio desperately needed in a rebuilding year.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO