ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The homeownership gap between Black and white Americans hasn't been this wide in 100 years

By Jason Lalljee
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xp8gK_0dr1288v00
The NCRC found that for Black Americans especially, homeownership isn’t a surefire way to close the wealth gap — even when they buy their homes, they’re worth less. Oliver Rossi
  • The homeownership gap between Black and white Americans is larger that at any point in the 1900s.
  • People of color still lag behind their white counterparts when it comes to homeownership.
  • Black homeownership is slower to recover from financial crises.

Comments / 9

ethical journalism
3d ago

With 75% of black children born to single parents the ability for family home ownership is greatly diminished. Back in the 1950s the ratio of single parent homes for black and white were nearly equal and home ownership very close. Now as single parent black families are twice as high, the ratio to home ownership follows. Try raising kids and buying home on one income. This same problem creates wealth gap, as most families create wealth with home ownership.

Reply(1)
5
Robert C Byrd, KKK
3d ago

Hmm, maybe the Supreme Court could find another Constitutional "right" like abortion and give them houses. Free housing has been such a great fix for people of color so far.

Reply
2
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

84% of Black Americans Are More Likely to Face Mortgage Rejection Than Whites

It’s no secret that Black Americans have had a difficult time gaining money to buy a home since the pandemic. According to Zillow, who conducted a study on mortgages requested by black Americans, COVID-19 is not improving the situation for African Americans. Mortgage denial rates for Black applicants in...
REAL ESTATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Immigration policy is a culprit in wage gap between Blacks, whites

The median white household owns over 10 times as many assets as the median Black household — a gap that has actually widened since the civil rights victories of the 1960s. There are all sorts of reasons for this staggering inequality — from segregation, redlining, loan discrimination and other systemically racist policies that historically shut many Black people out of homeownership and prevented them from building generational wealth, to mass incarceration and sentencing disparities that put a generation of disproportionately Black men behind bars for nonviolent crimes and made it nearly impossible for them to get decent jobs after their release.
IMMIGRATION
MedicalXpress

Measuring the poor health outcomes of 'John Henryism' for older Black Americans

According to late-1800s folklore, Black American railroad worker John Henry endured a contest that would tax his strength enough to kill him. The legend goes that John Henry, whose job was to hammer metal rods into rock, was pitted in a race against a steam-powered drill that threatened the workers' livelihoods because the machine was faster. Against the odds, he won—but died from the stress.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Vaccine Doubts Disappearing Faster in Black Americans Than White

Black Americans overcame reservations about Covid-19 vaccines more rapidly than White people, according to findings that indicate access may be the biggest stumbling blocks to putting more shots in arms. A study published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open looked at how vaccine hesitancy evolved among a sample of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Americans#African Americans#Black People#Homeownership#Racism
contagionlive.com

Vaccine Hesitancy in Black Versus White Americans

Black Americans were more likely than White Americans to have a significant decrease in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy over time. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout shed light on vaccine hesitancy, including the so-called “anti-vaxxers,” in the US. One study, published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association(JAMA), sought to examine how COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is stratified by race.
HEALTH
AOL Corp

Biden hasn't put a dent in the Black employment gap after a year in office

A year ago, the incoming Biden administration vowed to focus on the Black unemployment rate to gauge the actual state of America's labor market. Broad metrics often “fail to capture the experience of the many people who are left behind, particularly people of color,” Biden’s nominee to head the Council of Economic Advisers said during her Senate confirmation hearing last year. And two incoming officials had written in 2020 that the Federal Reserve should focus “not the overall unemployment rate, but the Black rate.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
picturecorrect.com

Deciding Between Color and Black & White

How do you decide if the image you’re taking should be in color or black and white? For a black and white image to be effective, you must shoot it with intent. Simply stripping an image of color won’t cut it. Photographer Sean Tucker talks about this in a recent video, and shares how he chooses whether an image should be in color or black and white:
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

White privilege is real, but not in the way the Left thinks

“White privilege” is an idea that has only recently risen to national prominence. It amounts to a nasty accusation: Whites have undeserved advantages that they have stolen from people of color. But history says something quite different: The most important factor in relative white prosperity is the fact that some profound changes in human life that gave us modernity began with them.
SOCIETY
CNBC

Black employees at U.S. Mint feel marginalized and threatened, report says

Black employees at the U.S. Mint say they feel threatened and marginalized, according to an internal report obtained by the New York Times. Staff members at the treasury department agency felt "a lack of psychological safety" and described a workplace with "microaggressions" and "implicit bias," according to a draft of the report.
SOCIETY
IndieWire

‘Aftershock’ Review: A Vital Look at the Maternal Mortality Crisis for Black Women in America

The statistics speak for themselves: According to the CDC, Black and Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women in this country. “Aftershock” is the result of tragedy, and the collaborative efforts of families who have endured the outcomes of systemic racial discrimination in reproductive health. The documentary from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee simultaneously gives a wide-angle and close-up look at the dangers of giving birth while Black, from the ways women’s healthcare has been taken out of their hands over time, to how this trend has impacted...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS News

Activist Kimberly Jones on fight for economic justice and equity

Activist Kimberly Jones joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new book "How We Can Win," inspired by her powerful video comparing the game of "Monopoly" to Black Americans' economic inequality. Jones explains why it's important to understand the history and impact of social inequality, and how we can change it.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Bari Weiss tells Bill Maher that COVID restrictions and closure of schools will be seen as a 'moral crime' by younger generations and says we MUST return to normal life

Journalist and author Bari Weiss has said that life must return to normal while noting that younger generations will see school closures and restrictions brought in during the pandemic as a 'catastrophic moral crime'. Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, the Substack journalist declared that she...
EDUCATION
The Next Web

People no longer accept shitty jobs, and it’s fuelling the Great Resignation

“Do what you love,” is no longer just advice. High school students learn early on that their future careers should be passion-driven. Self-help books counsel job searchers to start with reflection on what they love. And Hollywood films teach people, in romantic fashion, to aspire to work that is intrinsically satisfying and expresses our authentic selves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Black South Carolina voters speak on Biden’s promises

The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!. Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost.
ELECTIONS
psychologytoday.com

The Strategic Singlehood of Black Women

The number and proportion of people living single has been on the rise for decades, both in the U.S. and around the world. In the U.S., the proportion of Black women who are not married is higher than for Latinx, White, or Asian American women. If you were to guess...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rooftop Revelations: Policies from 'liberal white racists' cause our boys to fail

CHICAGO – One of the great failures of post-'60s liberalism was that it failed to offer blacks a pathway to meaningful development. Several of the Great Society programs, including the War on Poverty, promised to socially engineer blacks upward into equality with whites. But having endured four centuries of oppression, this was not really possible. Black people needed real development, not just the optics of equality. Though the government spent trillions of dollars on social programs, many blacks found themselves descending into the permanent black underclass where generation after generation was born into crippling poverty. Meanwhile, most of the white liberals that pushed these social programs received accolades for their "efforts" to help blacks while suffering no consequences for the failures.
CHICAGO, IL
The Mountaineer

Much has been accomplished in the past year

What have Democrats done for us in Biden Year One?. How many of the accomplishments below have you read about? Most of us would answer “none” or “few.” The information below has been checked and verified. Learning what the President of the United States has actually accomplished is the least we should do as responsible citizens.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy