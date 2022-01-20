The homeownership gap between Black and white Americans hasn't been this wide in 100 years

CHICAGO – One of the great failures of post-'60s liberalism was that it failed to offer blacks a pathway to meaningful development. Several of the Great Society programs, including the War on Poverty, promised to socially engineer blacks upward into equality with whites. But having endured four centuries of oppression, this was not really possible. Black people needed real development, not just the optics of equality. Though the government spent trillions of dollars on social programs, many blacks found themselves descending into the permanent black underclass where generation after generation was born into crippling poverty. Meanwhile, most of the white liberals that pushed these social programs received accolades for their "efforts" to help blacks while suffering no consequences for the failures.
