ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Family of fallen Marine sues Alec Baldwin over Instagram post

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3hVg_0dr11qQ500

The family of a US Marine who was killed in the suicide bombing at the Afghanistan airport in August has filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, saying he accused them on Instagram of being insurrectionists who took part in the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The family of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum said in the suit that Baldwin’s comments on social media “were false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive, and caused — and continue to cause — Plaintiffs severe emotional distress.”

The suit came after Baldwin had sent $5,000 to McCollum’s widow to help with expenses of the couple’s child, born after McCollum was killed.

Baldwin reached out to McCollumn’s sister, Roice, to give the check and request she pass it on to her brother’s widow, Jiennah.

On Jan. 3, Roice shared a photo on Instagram of herself at the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the lawsuit, Roice was among the protesters who showed up to the march, but court documents included in the suit reveal that, while she was protesting the vote certification of Joe Biden, she did not take part any unlawful activity at the Capitol.

“During the rioting, she was stuck in place outside the Capitol Building next to multiple police officers for hours after the rioting began due to the fact that so many people were around her and the area had been locked down,” the lawsuit reads. “Later, a neighbor who was unhappy that Roice attended the demonstration turned her into the authorities.”

The lawsuit goes on to say Roice and Baldwin exchanged direct messages about her presence in Washington, D.C. on that day. In one, Baldwin labels her a “rioter.”

“When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter,” Baldwin wrote.

Roice responded: “Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!”

“I don’t think so,” Baldwin replied. “Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck.”

When Baldwin reposted the photo on Instagram, he called Roice “an insurrectionist” in the caption. The post has since been deleted.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Rust armourer says actor partly responsible for Halyna Hutchins death

The armourer for Rust is suing the film’s gun and ammunition supplier following the fatal on-site shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Hutchins died after a gun held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin was accidentally fired during rehearsals at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. Baldwin, who has not been charged in relation to Hutchins’s death, has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is now suing PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, claiming the supplier gave her a cache...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Fbi
CinemaBlend

Alec Baldwin Is Involved In A $25 Million Lawsuit, And This One Is Not Rust Related

Alec Baldwin’s name has continued to make headlines over the last couple of months as investigations continue into the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film Rust. Lawsuits have been filed by more than one party and as the man who held the gun, as well as a producer on the film, Alec Baldwin will likely have his hands full legally speaking. But now Baldwin has been named in a new lawsuit worth $25 million that has nothing to do with a death on a movie set, and is instead focused on social media comments surrounding the Capitol Riots in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Hulk Hogan ‘makes evidence-free claim’ that Betty White and Sidney Poitier were killed by vaccines

Wrestling Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made a shocking evidence-free claim that comedian Betty White and Sidney Poitier passed away due to the Covid-19 vaccine.On Sunday, comedian Josh Pray posted a video about comedian and Full House star Bob Saget and his unexpected death.In the video’s comments, one viewer speculated that Saget’s death was linked to his vaccine.“Wellll many directions we can go with this, but I will take jab for $500, Alex,” the person wrote.Hogan appeared to respond to that person’s comment in agreement in a now-deleted post.“100 per cent Betty and Sidney were also jabbed [they’re] dropping...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Couric shares shock and heartbreak after sudden loss

Katie Couric has added her voice to the outpouring of grief following the death of Bob Saget. It was announced on Sunday that Full House star Bob had passed away suddenly at the age of 65. The actor was found unresponsive by staff at his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
74K+
Followers
86K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy