Utah plays Detroit on home slide

Detroit Pistons (11-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Detroit looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Jazz are 14-9 on their home court. Utah is third in the league with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.5.

The Pistons are 4-19 on the road. Detroit has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Jazz 126-116 in their last meeting on Jan. 11. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is averaging 15.9 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Saddiq Bey is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds. Cunningham is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion), Rudy Gay: out (heel).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Frank Jackson: out (conditioning), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.