Democrat Donna Edwards will seek to reclaim her former Maryland congressional seat

Democrat Donna Edwards said Thursday that she will seek to reclaim the Maryland congressional seat now held by Rep. Anthony Brown, who is stepping down to run for state attorney general.

After winning the seat in a 2008 special election, Edwards, 63, won four terms in the 4th Congressional District, which includes portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. She was the first Black woman to represent Maryland in Congress.

Edwards ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016, losing to Democrat Chris Van Hollen. Brown, also a Democrat, succeeded her in the House.

There are currently no women in the state’s eight-member U.S. House delegation.

“It’s time to finish the job we started and make sure our community gets its fair share in Washington — just as I always have,” Edwards, an attorney and network political commentator, said in a news release.

“We’ll make the wealthy finally pay their fair share, so we can start bringing down the cost of living for our families,” she said.

Edwards joined a Democratic field that includes Del. Jazz M. Lewis; former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Glenn Ivey; and former Prince George’s delegate Angela Angel. Another Democrat, James Curtis Jr., is also running.

Republican George McDermott, who has run for the seat a number of times, is also in the race along with Republican Jeff Warner.

The 4th is one of the most heavily Democratic districts in the state.

The primary is June 28.