YouTube TV starts streaming NBA games in 4K

A cold winter’s night saw a unique divide between Sharks and Smacks, as ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown tied atop the demo pool, each raising an 0.6.
Shark Tank’s new episode saw Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran duel over entrepreneurs pitching organic skincare, female swimwear, tools of convenience, and recycled jewelry.
Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Johnny Knoxville featured in the show ahead of his appearance in the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 29. That event streams live on Peacock.
CBS had a new Undercover Boss draw an 0.4 for...
