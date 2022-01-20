ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube TV starts streaming NBA games in 4K

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 4 days ago

Google’s YouTube TV service added support for 4K streaming last year on some channels and some content, with sports being one of the first places to enjoy the increased quality. Now, NBA games are starting to become available on YouTube TV in 4K....

9to5google.com

9to5Google

YouTube TV adds toggle to sort your ‘most watched’ channels

Although limited in availability and with a number of ongoing channel removal sagas, YouTube TV remains a great option for cord-cutters out there. To help you find your favorite content, a new toggle allows you to sort your YouTube TV channels by “Most Watched.”. Spotted by The Streamable for...
9to5Google

You can play these Android games with your Netflix subscription

Back in November 2021, Netflix announced that it would launch a new addition to its mobile app – a gaming section. While the service only started out with a few titles, it has been expanding over time. So what does Netflix’s gaming section have to offer in terms of Android games?
blackchronicle.com

Suns vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The experts predicted a victory for the Phoenix Suns, but it’s no sure thing at this point. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but Phoenix leads 26-25 over the Indiana Pacers. Nobody has stood out from the pack for the Suns offensively yet. Phoenix...
Anime News Network

Ninjala TV Anime Streams with English Subtitles on YouTube

A code for 50 Gumball Machine Coins for use in the game will be available for each of the first four episodes. The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated stations on Saturday. GungHo Online Entertainment describes the story:. Researchers at the World Ninja Association (WNA) have at...
9to5Google

YouTube Originals program shuts down, Creator Shorts Fund investment to increase

After almost six years, the YouTube Originals program is set to shut down in favor of more investment in growing areas of the video streaming platform. Despite streaming video demand increasing year over year, the decision was confirmed by YouTube’s chief business officer Robert Kyncl via Twitter. In an extended post on the social network, Kyncl confirmed that global head of original content Susanne Daniels’s decision to leave YouTube was a factor in this decision.
The Independent

CBS retools streaming service to better resemble TV network

CBS News says it is retooling its streaming service to better incorporate programs and personalities from the television network.The CBS service is debuting a new evening newscast and prime-time lineup on Monday, from a newly-constructed Manhattan-based studio, part of what promises to be an aggressive year of building for news-based products.The hourlong evening newscast, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern, will feature a rotating cast of anchors and originate from New York Washington and Los Angeles The streaming service will continue to air a rerun of Norah O'Donnell's “CBS Evening News” later in the evening.For two hours beginning...
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Deadline

Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ And ‘SmackDown’ Tie For Top Demo Honors

A cold winter’s night saw a unique divide between Sharks and Smacks, as ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown tied atop the demo pool, each raising an 0.6. Shark Tank’s new episode saw Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran duel over entrepreneurs pitching organic skincare, female swimwear, tools of convenience, and recycled jewelry. Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw Johnny Knoxville featured in the show ahead of his appearance in the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 29. That event streams live on Peacock. CBS had a new Undercover Boss draw an 0.4 for...
