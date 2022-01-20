ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Peril' co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News

By DAVID BAUDER
 3 days ago
Media-CBS-Costa This 2021 image shows journalist and author Robert Costa, who was named chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News. (Lisa Berg via AP) (Lisa Berg)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Political reporter Robert Costa is jumping from The Washington Post to CBS News, where he was named Thursday as the network's chief election and campaign correspondent.

Costa, co-author with Bob Woodward of “Peril” about the final days of the Trump administration, said that he's concerned about the fragile state of the American democracy and the need to aggressively cover attempts to undermine it.

Costa has been a national political reporter at the Post since 2014.

“I really wanted to grow as a journalist and find new ways to tell the story of our political times,” he said in an interview. “To me, there's no place better than CBS News with its legacy and integrity to do that.”

He said the Post is a “first class organization” and that he was open to potential collaborations between the newspaper and CBS News.

Reporting for “Peril” and attempts by former President Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election made clear to him the need to closely follow efforts to change how America votes and how that vote is counted, he said.

He begins at CBS News' Washington bureau on Feb. 13, and will contribute to the network's broadcast, digital and streaming platforms, the network said.

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, has made a series of moves this month in Washington. Mark Lima, formerly West Coast bureau chief, is taking over as Washington bureau chief. Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face the Nation,” will also be executive editor of politics and Matthew Mosk is moving from ABC News to become senior investigative editorial director.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
