ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Dad Desperate To Meet Lilibet, Reunite With Archie? Future King Extends An Olive Branch

By Camille Heimbrod
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles reportedly expressed how much he misses Archie and Lilibet and hopes to see them. Prince Charles and Prince Harry are slowly working on fixing their strained relationship. After months of tensions between the two, royal insiders are saying that the future king has extended an olive branch to his...

epicstream.com

Comments / 41

Karen Jones
1d ago

There are two "actual" sides to every story... Not each side "telling its own truth"....And we only know what the media informs us...nothing more.

Reply
9
Jane
2d ago

S ok money gas to start repairing this relationship. If he's reaching out he's ready to start mending family issues. Harry will never forget how he feels about his upbringing but it's time to set thinks aside for himself and his kids. Megan grow up for you husband's sake. nobody us perfect not even you.

Reply(1)
9
Penny Jones
18h ago

if he was hard pressed to meet his grandchildren...hop a plane..I am sure the British embassy on the west coast..could have it happen ...I flew in for the birth of all 3 of my grandchildren..

Reply
6
Related
shefinds

A MAJOR Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaked

The rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly taken its toll on Kate Middleton, as a royal insider has suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge is “really, really upset” about everything that has happened since Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family earlier this year. We aren’t surprised to hear this, given the revelations that came out in Christopher Andersen’s explosive new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which alleged that Prince Harry and Kate had a very close relationship once upon a time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Christopher Andersen
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Sky News#Mirror Uk
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Charles Acknowledged He Can’t Be King, Asked Prince William To Takeover The British Monarchy

Prince Charles allegedly made the difficult decision to no longer ascend the throne. In its Jan. 10 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Charles knows that he’s not as good and as popular as Prince William. So, during one of their conversations, the heir to the throne told his eldest son that he wants him to take over the British monarchy when the time comes.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Out of Her 2021 Christmas Address

On December 25, Queen Elizabeth II gave an emotional Christmas address—but there were a couple of royal family members who were left out. Most of the Queen's annual broadcast (which you can read in its entirety here) was dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, the royal matriarch did name-check her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton while speaking of Philip's legacy.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Wants To Buy A $41M Mansion In Montecito? Sussex Family’s Documentary To Be Filmed In Their New Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children will, allegedly, appear in a documentary for Netflix. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have big plans this year. Other than Prince Harry’s memoir, he will also be producing a documentary on the Invictus Games for Netflix. There are also reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle will also release new projects with Spotify on top of their other engagements.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy