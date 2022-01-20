Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wheelchair etiquette is something many have never been taught, but it’s simple information that is more important to know than ever to know. In total, 3.3 million Americans use wheelchairs, and that number is expected to grow. WCCO talked with Chad Wilson, an expert on disability rights, who presented five simple but deeply important things to bear in mind. Winter in Minnesota can be a nuisance for some and a danger for others. Wilson drove from Chanhassen to Minneapolis for WCCO’s interview on wheelchair etiquette and accessibility and, in real time, he made his point. He pointed out to...

