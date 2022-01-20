ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss the Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show, Feb.4-6 at U.S. Bank Stadium. This is...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Minneapolis Boat Show relaunching following pandemic year off

The Minneapolis Boat show is getting ready to launch again, following a year away due to the COVID pandemic. Visitors to the Minneapolis Convention Center starting Thursday, Jan. 20 and running through the weekend will be able to check out the latest in pontoons, runabouts and fishing boats, while dreaming of sunshine and open water and perhaps having a cocktail or two.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOOD

Get interior design inspiration at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does your home make you happy? It should be a place that’s welcoming, personal to who you are, and comfortable! This weekend, you can talk one on one with designers that can help you create that space. At the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show, you’ll find hundreds of local builders, remodelers, designers and home improvement services all under one roof at DeVos Place.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
culturemap.com

Austin Home & Garden Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Home & Garden Show will welcome back homeowners and garden enthusiasts and invite them to meet with and learn from the top home and garden industry experts in Central Texas. With the recent housing boom in Central Texas, the Austin Home & Garden Show is an opportunity for visitors to get ideas, inspiration, and professional advice for their next home improvement project.
AUSTIN, TX
The Holland Sentinel

Home building, remodeling show coming to Holland Civic Center

HOLLAND — The Lakeshore Home Builders Association is planning a fun-filled exhibition for housing enthusiasts at Holland Civic Center Place later this month. The Lakeshore Home Building and Remodeling Show will take place 1-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The show will feature over 65 booths representing builders, remodelers, showrooms, flooring, landscaping, financial institutions and more.
HOLLAND, MI
CBS 58

MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show kicks off at State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 33rd Annual MBA Home Building and Remodeling Show is now underway at State Fair Park. There are 250 different exhibits in the showroom, from kitchen and bath design to building your dream home from the ground up. Organizers say the pandemic has pushed people to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AZFamily

Majestic Phoenix home with speakeasy, modern remodel selling for $2.295 million

A 5,237 square foot estate with majestic views and a lower level speakeasy basement room is on the market for $2.295,000 in Phoenix. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on a hill with views of the entire Valley. Inside you will find a modern contemporary renovation, top of the line appliances and even a speakeasy basement room with a natural rock wall. Outside you can take advantage of sunrise and sunset patios with 1.44 acre property. For more information on this property. contact Mike Weeks with HomeSmart Elite Group.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling#Latitude Studios
Bring Me The News

COVID testing site at Minneapolis Convention Center to move temporarily as Boat Show moves in

The COVID-19 community testing site at the Minneapolis Convention Center (MCC) is moving for the coming week only to U.S. Bank Stadium. The announcement was made this past week by the Minnesota Department of Health, which says the MCC site will be closed between Jan. 17-21, and will instead operate from the home of the Vikings, where it will be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Restoring a Favorite Winter Boating Tradition: Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show® Is Back

The Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, the longest running boat show in the region, is back and will drop anchor at Minneapolis Convention Center January 20-23, 2022. Returning after a pandemic hiatus with everyone’s favorite attractions and features for all ages, guests will be able to shop and see the latest and greatest in boats and marine accessories while enjoying live music and entertainment, food, cocktails and family fun. Attendees are invited to peruse a variety of boats including pontoons, fishing boats, tow boats and cruisers, learn new skills, and connect with fellow boaters– swapping the winter blues for a glimpse of summer fun.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Mountaineer

Haywood home featured on HGTV show 'Ugliest Homes'

Kara and Mike Faust knew their home was unique when they bought it, but never thought the title of “Ugliest House in America” was fitting. The couple’s home was featured on the HGTV show “Ugliest House in America” in 2021. Built in the 1970s, the silo-style home has a unique combination of building materials, from cinder block to rock walls to office-style drop ceilings.
CANTON, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Inspired Home Show Is a Go

The International Housewares Association (IHA), following its January board of directors’ meeting, has decided the Inspired Home Show 2022 will take place March 5-7 in Chicago. The IHA said COVID-19 safety-related policies and protocols have also been established, as well as a shortened schedule for the event. The McCormick...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
urbnlivn.com

Remodeled, sophisticated midcentury home in Bryant

Located in northeast Seattle and built in 1950, this sleek single-family home offers four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,557 square feet. Remodeled down to the studs in 2016, 6242 40th Ave. NE is bright and airy with an open floorplan and amenity-packed backyard. Reflecting a crisp, contemporary midcentury modern...
SEATTLE, WA
KDVR.com

Northern Colorado Home Show

The Northern Colorado Home Show, brought to you by Nationwide Expos is happening Friday Through Sunday at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. One of the vendors came on the show. The team at Garage Magic are custom flooring experts and they want to make sure the concrete around your home is protected for the winter ahead, and it will look beautiful. Call Garage Magic at 720-600-HOME or visit them online at GarageMagic.com.
LOVELAND, CO
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Man With COVID Dies After Legal Battle Over Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Buffalo man who had been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator has died days after he was moved to a Texas hospital amid a legal battle between his family and a Minnesota health care system. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is All About Inclusion’: The 5 Simple Rules Of Wheelchair Etiquette

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wheelchair etiquette is something many have never been taught, but it’s simple information that is more important to know than ever to know. In total, 3.3 million Americans use wheelchairs, and that number is expected to grow. WCCO talked with Chad Wilson, an expert on disability rights, who presented five simple but deeply important things to bear in mind. Winter in Minnesota can be a nuisance for some and a danger for others. Wilson drove from Chanhassen to Minneapolis for WCCO’s interview on wheelchair etiquette and accessibility and, in real time, he made his point. He pointed out to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wgvunews.org

Remodeling and New Homes Show

Showspan welcomes back the the Remodeling and New Homes Show this weekend. We talk to Senior Manager Carolyn Alt. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy