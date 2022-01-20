Minneapolis Home + Remodeling Show

The Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, the longest running boat show in the region, is back and will drop anchor at Minneapolis Convention Center January 20-23, 2022. Returning after a pandemic hiatus with everyone’s favorite attractions and features for all ages, guests will be able to shop and see the latest and greatest in boats and marine accessories while enjoying live music and entertainment, food, cocktails and family fun. Attendees are invited to peruse a variety of boats including pontoons, fishing boats, tow boats and cruisers, learn new skills, and connect with fellow boaters– swapping the winter blues for a glimpse of summer fun.
