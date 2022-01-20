ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIHS to rate advanced driver assist systems: Not a single technology would pass today

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is ready to add another element to its crash and safety tests: advanced driver assist systems. With the addition, the IIHS will now rate these systems, which rank Level 2 on the SAE Scale of Autonomy, on a scale similar to other facets of its...

