London-bound jet returns to Florida over maskless passenger

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

An American Airlines flight to London has turned around and returned to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.

Florida man wearing red thong as mask kicked off United flight

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.

