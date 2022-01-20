London-bound jet returns to Florida over maskless passenger
An American Airlines flight to London has turned around and returned to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.
An American Airlines flight to London has turned around and returned to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That's what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.
A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.
