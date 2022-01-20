All Seasons of '9-1-1' (So Far), Ranked From Worst to Best

Dexter began its run on Showtime on October 1st, 2006, starring Michael C. Hall, an Emmy-nominated actor from HBO’s recently-wrapped Six Feet Under, as blood splatter analyst Dexter Morgan. The crime series had a great twist: this Miami Metro Police forensic expert used his knowledge to take down the worst killers who had managed to elude justice, feeding his own “dark passenger” urge to kill in the process. The show, which picked up four Emmy Awards and an additional twenty-one nominations over the course of its run, had a healthy eight seasons, but its series finale, which aired on September 22nd, 2013, left many fans unsatisfied. A new iteration, titled Dexter: New Blood, began on November 7th, 2021, presenting a final addendum to this narrative. While no part of the show was ever truly bad, some segments were better than others. Here are the nine seasons of Dexter, ranked from worst to best.
Comments / 0