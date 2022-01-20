All Seasons of '9-1-1' (So Far), Ranked From Worst to Best

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Yellowjackets. It's a mark of a good season-ender — but not a series-ender, thank goodness — when there are just as many more questions raised as there are ones successfully answered. On Yellowjackets, several questions have loomed large over the course of its freshman outing, fodder for dissection in the comments of episode recaps or on Reddit forums. Is Shauna (Melanie Lynskey)'s toyboy Adam (Peter Gadiot) really just an artist with a penchant for strange tribal tattoos, or does he have more of a personal, possibly familial connection to the story than we thought? Did team captain Jackie (Ella Purnell) survive out there in the woods with everyone else — or, consider this: is she actually capable of traveling through time, as some posited? And who's responsible for sending those anonymous postcards with the symbol that keeps cropping up in both past and present: carved into tree bark, painstakingly rendered in iMessage format, scribbled down by hand on the aforementioned postcards in a way that feels summoned by memory, purely instinctive? With the Season 1 finale, we now have definitive evidence for some of the show's biggest theories so far — but that last scene, especially, managed to make the present-day plot just as compelling as anything that's still playing out in the wilderness 25 years prior.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO