David Brown Automotive has just completed work on its latest Mini Remastered project, this time crafting a particularly gorgeous car for a Japanese client. In creating this Mini Remastered, which just so happens to be the 45th built by the British company, David Brown Automotive applied a shade of paint it dubs Fade to Black. While not the most striking paint imaginable, it suits the iconic car very well and is contrasted by a silver Union Jack on the roof.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO