How to watch Netflix's epic Kanye West film trilogy before it's on Netflix

"I'm ’bout to hand you the world, just know at any given time I can take it away from you." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for the doc series titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a three-part series examining the prolific rise & musical genius of hip-hop mastermind Kayne West. It's premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month, which is a big deal. The fest's intro: "You can't manufacture a project like jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy; it takes decades of vision, commitment, prayers, and perspective to produce. It seems providential that Coodie & Chike should be the ones to make the definitive film about [his] career thus far, as they were the filmmakers who introduced him to the masses with their documentary music video for 'Through the Wire.' This epic three-film doc features hours of fly-on-the-wall footage and paints a sweeping portrait of one of pop culture’s most controversial figures." This is just a teaser, so there's barely any footage, but they'll definitely be hyping this up more over the next few weeks. Check it out below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO