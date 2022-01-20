ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Netflix's epic Kanye West film trilogy before it's on Netflix

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's trilogy of Kanye West documentary films, Jeen-yuhs -- a series that intimately recorded West over two decades and was bought by Netflix for a reported $30 million -- will be released on Netflix over three weeks starting Feb. 16. But fans who want to watch it even earlier...

