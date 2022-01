Wallace and Gromit are coming back for another adventure on Netflix. It's been 15 years since the duel have run around on screens. But, Aardman have revealed that 2024 will play host to whatever's next. Both the BBC and Netflix are getting rights to the movie along with a new Chicken Run feature. (That one is called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.) Nick Park has to be excited to revisit his most beloved creations as 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death went over so well. The Oscars nominated that movie for an animated prize, and all eyes will be on this new iteration to see how it comes together. Its really been six movies featuring the inventor and his dog, but people still show up for the entries.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO