The on-again-off-again project to build a 109-room boutique hotel on The Plaza on Third Street site in downtown Naples is on again. Construction on the Old Naples Hotel is expected to begin this fall with completion targeted in early 2024 in the historic Third Street South District. The Plaza on Third Street was razed there in late 2020 after the open-air shopping center sat mostly vacant for many years on slightly more than 2 acres on Third Street South that stretch to Gordon Drive and Broad Avenue a couple of blocks from the Gulf. The Old Naples Hotel will be built on the grass field between the Sea Salt restaurant and the historic Olde Naples Building.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO