ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Community deaths

By Today at
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Bertha Morgan, 95, who retired in 1986 as a Defense Intelligence Agency analyst after 35 years of federal service, died Nov. 16 at a medical facility in Largo, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease and heart disease, said...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Safest State for COVID-19

It was hard for almost anyone in America to understand what a real pandemic would be like. Who could imagine that the nation with the most sophisticated and advanced health care system in the world could not prevent a wave of tens of millions of virus-driven cases and almost 1 million deaths? Still, even with […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI
NBC News

Georgia pastor, wife charged with false imprisonment after people found in locked basement

A Georgia pastor and his wife were arrested on charges of false imprisonment after officials found up to eight people locked in their basement, police said. Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were running the unlicensed "group home" out of their rented Griffin house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance," the Griffin Police Department said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
CBS Baltimore

Members Of Safe Streets Plan To Honor DaShawn McGrier On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of Safe Streets will gather Saturday at noon to remember DaShawn McGrier, a young father who worked with the anti-violence program. They plan to meet at the site of the mass shooting that took three lives Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Monument Street, just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital. One victim survived the shooting and no arrests have been made. Councilman Antonio Glover remembered McGrier as a person who “gave back to his community. But as a result of him giving back to his community, he lost his life.” Glover is calling for tougher penalties for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#New York City#Dia#Emmanuel Baptist Church#Nist#English
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh Begins Disciplinary Process Against 8 Officers Involved In Jim Rogers’ Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has started the disciplinary process that could result in the termination of eight officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, sources tell KDKA. Rogers was tased several times in October. After being taken to a hospital, he died the next day. This is the beginning of the process, sources said. The eight officers received disciplinary action reports, which state they violated bureau policies. Sometime next week, the officers will have a hearing to formally have the complaint read against them. This process was started under former Mayor Bill Peduto and carried on by current Mayor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

When Will We Be In The ‘Endemic’ Phase Of The COVID Pandemic?

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and the coronavirus has mutated multiple times, but are we near an endemic? (credit: CBS) “I think we are, we’re nearing the endemic phase of this virus, because it persists,” said Dr. James Neid, an infectious disease physician at the Medical Center of Aurora. “But it’s not over.” While the virus is still here, Neid said getting to the endemic phase has to do with incidents. “Which is, are the cases going up? Is there a rapid spread?,” he said. “We’re learning to live with a virus that may not go away for a long...
AURORA, CO
Mount Vernon News

Community Calendar

Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. Anyone 5 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; third-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, along with booster shots which are a smaller dose, and second dose Johnson & Johnson are all available currently. "All three of the vaccines offered by KPH can be intermingled, i.e. someone can get first and second doses of Moderna and a booster shot from Pfizer" according to a press release from Knox Public Health. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check eligibility and available sites. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Obituaries
southgatv.com

Family, community continuing to seek justice in Nigel Browns death

ALBANY, Ga. – The family of Nigel Brown, the 9-year-old that was fatally killed while sleeping in his bed back in August of 2020, partnered with Gieryic’s Automotive on Dawson Road and held a peaceful protest as they continue to seek justice. “We’re not asking for anything else,...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy