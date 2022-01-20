Angry Birds Journey - Launch Trailer

The Crew 2's Season 4 Episode 2: The Contractor launches on January 19, 2022, for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect with this update which brings new transportation services, a new Motorpass, and more. The latest update for the open-world motorsports game allows you to explore the wildest spots of the United States by making deliveries for two brand-new companies: Intrepid Outdoor, specialized in the delivery of camping equipment, and US Wildlife Watchers, a charity dedicated to the protection of animals and their reintroduction to nature.
