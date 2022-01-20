ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Angry Birds Journey - Launch Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe puzzle game, Angry Birds Journey, is available now on...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus New Trailer Launched

A new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Arceus game on the Nintendo Switch has been released, showing some quite interesting stuff, new Pokemon, and some more details about the game. Well, to be honest, the new trailer for the Pokemon Legends Arceus it’s that big of a deal, but...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Lost Ark' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of February Launch

With its release date just around the corner, Amazon Game Studios has now dropped a more comprehensive gameplay trailer for its upcoming free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark. Featured above, the five-minute clip showcases some of the game’s core elements, including everything from picking your character’s class and abilities, exploring the world of Arkesia and creating your own stronghold, as well as combat including the various dungeons and raids you’ll venture into or PvP elements for those looking for a more competitive experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Clash of Beasts - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Clash of Beasts, a new free-to-play game set in a fantasy world with mythical creatures, and featuring a blend of base-building and PVP raid action with monster collecting. The tactics tower defense PvP game, Clash of Beasts, is available now on Google Play and the App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angry Birds#Android
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ Gets New Post-Launch Gameplay Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, exclusively available on Apple Arcade (for now), launched back in November, but that doesn’t mean promotion for the game is ending anytime soon. A new gameplay trailer has arrived to showcase a number of brand-new activities and features coming to the game, which is already a surprisingly varied offering of blocky Star Wars fun. Check it out below:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Astroneer Switch launch trailer

System Era Softworks is celebrating the arrival of Astroneer on Switch with a new trailer. The game just released this Thursday. For more on Astroneer, check out the following overview:. Explore and Reshape Distant Worlds! Astroneer is set during the 25th century Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Shadow Man Remastered The Launch Trailer

Developer Nightdive Studios also presents the launch trailer Shadow Man Remastered. This indicates a routine handover of the actionadventure. Shadow Man Remastered released on January 13 for PS4 and Xbox One. The Switch version will follow today.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Android Devices
hardcoregamer.com

Bullets Fly in Blazing Technicolor in Shinorubi Launch Trailer

Extremely colorful bullet-hell shooter Shinorubi got a new trailer today in anticipation of its January 20 arrival on Steam Early Access. Last Boss 88 has already put out a handful videos explaining different aspects of their game, but this one brings it all together in a way that will likely help any viewer get up to speed on everything the game is bringing to the table.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 - Pagan: Control DLC Launch Trailer

Take a look at the launch trailer for Far Cry 6's second major DLC, Pagan: Control, available now. In the Pagan: Control DLC, you will explore the mind of Far Cry 4's villain, Pagan Min, and learn more about the character's past in this experience inspired by the roguelite genre.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Infernax launches in February, new trailer

Infernax, a demon-slaying action adventure title from publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio – the team behind Just Shapes & Beats – now has a release date. The two sides confirmed today that it will be available on February 14. More information about Infernax can be...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

PUBG Gets Celebrates Free to Play Launch With Live-Action Trailer

Today PUBG: Battlegrounds has completed its free to play transition, and PUBG Studios has released a live-action trailer to celebrate. It comes with pretty much all the explosions and shooting you would expect and little else, but that’s pretty much PUBG in a nutshell. You can check it out...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Launches

Destiny 2 developers Bungie released a new trailer for the game’s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen. The new video gives a further glimpse into just how menacing Savathûn’s Throne World will be. Check out the new trailer below. Bungie announced in 2020 that The Witch Queen would...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rescue Party: Live! - Launch Trailer

Take another look at Rescue Party: Live! in this launch trailer which showcases various environments, levels, and more that you can expect in this cooperative adventure game, available now on PC. In Rescue Party: Live!, the cooperative adventure for 1 to 4 players, make the right moves, coordinate with your team to rescue people in danger, and save as many lives as possible in a race against time.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale Launches on PC Alongside A Cool Trailer

Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale Launches on PC Alongside A Cool Trailer. Neverwinter is a free to play MMORPG wherein players explore the vast city of Neverwinter, conquer enemies and much more. The game is currently available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Today, Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced that the game’s 22nd module, Dragonbone Vale is now available on PC via Arc Games, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Furthermore, the module will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on February 8th. There will also be additional content coming later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Amazon’s Lost Ark gets a massive new trailer ahead of launch

Amazon’s new MMO Lost Ark has been given a five minute trailer which explains the game, the classes, the world, character customization, and much more. The free to play title set to be released on PC February 11th and has already had a closed beta on Steam which was very popular.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Crew 2: The Contractor - Season 4 Episode 2 Launch Trailer

The Crew 2's Season 4 Episode 2: The Contractor launches on January 19, 2022, for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect with this update which brings new transportation services, a new Motorpass, and more. The latest update for the open-world motorsports game allows you to explore the wildest spots of the United States by making deliveries for two brand-new companies: Intrepid Outdoor, specialized in the delivery of camping equipment, and US Wildlife Watchers, a charity dedicated to the protection of animals and their reintroduction to nature.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer Reminds of Imminent Launch

A story trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West has hit the web. Guerrilla Games and Sony gave us a foretaste of the adventure that awaits us in just 30 days. February is shaping up to be a very good month for gamers expecting big AAA titles - Dying Light 2, Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West should not disappoint. If you're particularly interested in the last of the three, I bring good news. Guerrilla Games and Sony have shared the story trailer for the sequel of Aloy's adventures. Lasting a little over three minutes is is available below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy