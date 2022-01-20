Student Shot Dead At PA School ID'd By Medical Examiner

Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy Photo Credit: Google Maps

The 15-year-old boy killed in a shooting at Pittsburgh area high school has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Marquis Campbell of Pittsburgh, was shot twice in the chest by two masked men while he was in a school van during dismissal from Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy, authorities say.

Campbell was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 5:30 p.m., according to the police.

“Today was nothing short of a tragedy,” interim Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Wayne Walters said during a virtual news conference on Wednesday. “I stand with the leaders of the school. As a former principal I know just the possibility of an incident like today is something that keeps us up at night.”

No arrests have been made and the police continue to search for the suspects.

