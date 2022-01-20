XYZ Films Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Dual’ Producer Lee Kim

Ahead of the Sundance premiere of Dual , XYZ Films has inked a first-look production deal with the movie’s producer Lee Kim .

Kim’s Toronto and Los Angeles based Resolute Films and Entertainment will now plan to produce several films per year with XYZ, with a focus on diverse filmmaker-driven films, as well as international co-productions, particularly with Kim’s native Canada.

To date, XYZ and Resolute have already partnered on projects including Dual , which is directed by Riley Stearns and stars Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, and Beulah Koale. The film was shot in Finland during the height of the pandemic. It will premiere in Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Previously, the two companies also teamed on Matt Johnson’s Operation Avalanche and Anthony Scott Burns’ supernatural thriller Our House.

As part of the deal, XYZ production and finance coordinator Sanjeev M will join Resolute as Creative Executive.